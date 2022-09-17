Finance Cloud Market Size, Industry Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2022-27

Global Finance Cloud Market Report

the global finance cloud market size reached US$ 27.13 Bn in 2021. By 2027, It will reach a value of US$ 91.67 Bn , growing at a CAGR of 21.70% (2022-2027).

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study “Finance Cloud Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that the global finance cloud market reached a value of US$ 27.13 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 91.67 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 21.70% during 2022-2027.

Finance cloud is an integrated platform that uses flexible software as a service (SaaS) and core information technology (IT) solutions to automate, streamline, simplify, and assess numerous financial procedures. It helps eliminate large, upfront capital costs for systems software, computer hardware, and accounting application software licenses. It is usually offered on a subscription basis and delivers multi-dimensional financial analysis, a higher return on investment (ROI), and mobile access to enterprise collaboration. As a result, the finance cloud is gaining immense traction among large finance organizations globally.

Global Finance Cloud Market Trends and Drivers:

The global finance cloud market is primarily driven by the rising focus of finance companies on digitally transforming their financial services operations with advanced cloud and IT modernization standards for better data mining, automation, and security. Moreover, the increasing need for cloud solutions for financial services, such as customer experience, point of sale (POS), core banking, and digital payments, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID–19) outbreak, is positively influencing the market growth.

Additionally, businesses are shifting workloads from on-premises hardware toward cloud financial management to allow real-time data access, which has augmented product demand. Besides this, several key players are providing multi-layered security, such as identity management, network security, and threat detection and response, due to rising data breaches, thereby contributing to the market growth. Other factors, including technological advancements, increasing cyber threats, and rising demand for operational efficiency, are also anticipated to drive the market further.

Global Finance Cloud Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these top key players include:

Acumatica Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc. (Amazon.com Inc.), Aryaka Networks Inc., Capgemini SE, Cerillion, Cisco Systems Inc., Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.), International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Rapidscale Inc. (Cox Business Services LLC) and Salesforce.com Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, type, deployment model, enterprise size and application.

Breakup by Type:

• Solution

o Financial Forecasting

o Financial Reporting and Analysis

o Security

o Governance, Risk, and Compliance

o Others

• Service

o Professional Services

o Managed Services

Breakup by Deployment Model:

• Public Cloud

• Private Cloud

• Hybrid Cloud

Breakup by Enterprise Size:

• Large Enterprises

• Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Breakup by Application:

• Wealth Management

• Revenue Management

• Account Management

• Customer Relationship Management

• Asset Management

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

