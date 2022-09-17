Vietnamese, Chinese provinces hold joint border patrol

VIETNAM, September 17 -

HÀ GIANG — Border guards stationed in Việt Nam’s northernmost province of Hà Giang and officers from a border checkpoint in China’s Yunnan province held a joint patrol on Friday.

The guards from the Thanh Thuỷ International Border Gate in Hà Giang and the Tianbao checkpoint in Yunnan’s Malipo county patrolled the border from Marker 261/2 to Marker 260+500.

They also exchanged information about imports - exports, exit - entry, and the COVID-19 situation, and discussed measures to prevent illegal border crossings.

They agreed to further improve law enforcement effectiveness along the border, examine border demarcations to detect any signs of violation, and increase communications to improve border residents’ awareness of and adherence to the law.

The two sides concurred that when the pandemic is brought under control and normal status is resumed, they will continue organising more joint border patrols, frequently share information and experience, and work together to develop economic activities, guarantee political security, social order and safety, and fight cross-border crimes, thereby helping build a Việt Nam - China border of peace, friendship, cooperation and development.

Việt Nam and China share a border of almost 1,450 km, including 1,065.6 km on land and 383.9 km over water. It traverses seven Vietnamese provinces (Điện Biên, Lai Châu, Lào Cai, Hà Giang, Cao Bằng, Lạng Sơn, and Quảng Ninh) and China’s Yunnan province and Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. — VNS