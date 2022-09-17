Party officials discuss disciplinary actions against violating collectives, individuals of Hải Dương

VIETNAM, September 17 - HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng chaired a meeting of the Politburo and the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat on September 16 to consider disciplinary measures against some collectives, incumbent and former officials of Hải Dương Province for their wrongdoings.

After considering proposals by the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission, the Politburo and Secretariat held that the Standing Board of the Hải Dương provincial Party Committee in the 2020-25 tenure violated the democratic centralism principle and working regulations, lacked supervision, and failed to detect wrongdoings and shortcomings by the Party Civil Affairs Board of the provincial People’s Committee, the provincial People’s Committee, and many Party organisations and members during the leadership over and implementation of anti-COVID-19 tasks.

The Party Civil Affairs Board of the Hải Dương People’s Committee in the 2016 - 2021 and 2021 - 2026 tenures infringed the democratic centralism principle, the Party’s regulations, the State’s laws, and working regulations; lacked a sense of responsibility; and showed lax leadership over examination and inspection, which enabled the People’s Committee and some organisations and individuals to commit many wrongdoings in the COVID-19 combat, and also enabled Tứ Kỳ District to violate the Public Investment Law and the Construction Law.

The Politburo and Secretariat pointed out wrongdoings and shortcomings by some incumbent and former officials of Hải Dương, namely Phạm Xuân Thăng (member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee, and Chairman of the provincial People’s Council), Triệu Thế Hùng (Vice Secretary of the provincial Party Committee, Secretary of the Party Civil Affairs Board at and Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, and head of the province’s steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control), Nguyễn Dương Thái (former Vice Secretary of the provincial Party Committee, former Secretary of the Party Civil Affairs Board at and former Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee), Lương Văn Cầu (former member of the provincial Party Committee, former member of the Party Civil Affairs Board at and former Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee), Phạm Mạnh Cường (member of the provincial Party Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee at and Director of the provincial Health Department), and Nguyễn Trọng Hưng (former member of the provincial Party Committee, former Secretary of the Party Committee at and former Director of the provincial Finance Department).

The wrongdoings and shortcomings by the Standing Board of the Hải Dương Party Committee in the 2020 - 2025 tenure, the Party Civil Affairs Board of the provincial People’s Committee in the 2016 - 2021 tenure, Phạm Xuân Thăng, Nguyễn Dương Thái, and Phạm Mạnh Cường caused “very serious” consequences and significant losses to the State budget, people, and society; enabled corruption at the Hải Dương Centre for Disease Control; caused public concern; and damaged the reputation of the Party organisations, local administration, and themselves.

Meanwhile, the wrongdoings and shortcomings of Lương Văn Cầu and Nguyễn Trọng Hưng caused “serious” consequences, stirred public concern, and eroded the reputation of the Party organisations and local administration.

The wrongdoings and shortcomings by the Party Civil Affairs Board of the provincial People’s Committee in the 2021 - 2026 tenure were so serious to the extent that required disciplinary measures, according to the Politburo and Secretariat.

The Politburo decided to issue a warning against the Standing Board of the Hải Dương Party Committee in the 2020-25 tenure, suspend Phạm Xuân Thăng from Party activities and positions, and propose the Party Central Committee consider disciplinary measures against him.

The Secretariat decided to issue reprimands against the Party Civil Affairs Board of the Hải Dương People’s Committee in the 2021 - 2026 tenure, Triệu Thế Hùng, and Lương Văn Cầu; give warnings to the Party Civil Affairs Board of the People’s Committee in the 2016 - 2021 tenure; dismiss Nguyễn Trọng Hưng from the membership of the provincial Party Committee in the 2020 - 2025 tenure; dismiss Nguyễn Dương Thái from all Party-related positions; and expel Phạm Mạnh Cường from the Party.

The Politburo and Secretariat also asked relevant agencies to impose administrative disciplinary measures on the abovementioned collectives and individuals. — VNS