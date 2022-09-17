Lotto Max - The Tuesday, September 20 draw will offer a $70 million jackpot and an estimated 23 Maxmillions
MONTRÉAL, Sept. 17, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - In the next Lotto Max draw, slated for Tuesday, September 20, the prize pool will amount to $93 million and include a $70 million jackpot and an estimated 23 Maxmillions.
Lotto Max continues to churn out winners in Québec
- Lotto Max players in Québec have won over $3.195 billion since its launch in 2009.
- In total, there have been 39 jackpot wins in the province, including 3 of $70,000,000—the largest jackpots ever won in Québec—in the February 25 and October 9, 2020, and June 7 2022 draws.
- One $65,000,000 jackpot, four $60,000,000 jackpots, four $55,000,000 jackpots, and seven $50,000,000 jackpots were also won in Quebec.
- In addition to these jackpot wins, Lotto Max players in Québec have also won a total of 188 Maxmillions prizes, each worth $1 million, and 129 shares of Maxmillions prizes.
About Loto-Québec
Loto-Québec's mission is to responsibly and efficiently manage games of chance in a controlled and measured fashion in the interest of all Quebecers. Entertainment is at the heart of its activities. Between January 1 and September 11, 2022, Loto-Québec paid out 77 prizes of $1,000,000 or more to winners. The Gagnant à vie and Grande Vie lottery games have provided 13 lucky winners with a lifetime annuity. Major prize winners are listed on the Winners page of the Lotteries website.
