Six Figure Chics set to host ‘The Biggest Boss Conference’

Event promotes entrepreneurship through the celebration of personal stories, connections and experience

HOUSTON, USA, September 17, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- A long-time dream of self-made serial entrepreneur Tiffany McIntosh will come to vibrant life soon as she hosts The Biggest Boss Conference The event will bring together young entrepreneurs, seasoned veterans and some of the most famous names in the entrepreneurship space for four days starting Oct. 13 at the JW Marriott Houston, By The Galleria, 5150 Westheimer Rd.“The Biggest Boss Conference had always been a dream of mine since working to build my businesses from my humble beginnings,” McIntosh said. “We have brought out some amazing talent and achievers that will share their stories with the audience in a fun and vibrant setting.”“This is the most innovative entrepreneur event to ever come to Houston,” she continued. “When it all comes together, it’s going to be an educational, emotional journey that will help our attendees get to that next level of business, no matter where they are currently.”Among the featured guests and presenters are rapper, record executive, actor and entrepreneur Master P., world-renowned speaker, pastor and educator and author Eric Thomas, rapper and actor Lil Romeo and television host and actress and producer Vivica A. Fox.Nissi Hamilton, Chris Senega, DeAnna Green, Marcus Bowers, Gail Johnson, Gene Johnson and Kris and Mauricio Sonny, Tiffany DeBerry and Taleyyah Trammell-Horton are also set to attend.The event is a function under McIntosh’s Six Figure Chics , a not-for-profit organization that works to allow everyone with a desire to excel find the tools and support to do so.“It's not just a brand. It’s a movement,” McIntosh said. “Fundamental to the group is the desire to inspire women to create healthy and wealthy personal lives and communities.”They empower women that desire to grow spiritually, emotionally, mentally and financially.“The goal is to create six-figure chics,” McIntosh said. “We want to create loving, confident, transparent, honest, coachable, encouraging and virtuous women.”Before moving to Texas from Ohio, McIntosh kept faith that one day, while in the pit of despair, she would be in a position to publish the book she had envisioned in her heart.After college, she worked a few dead-end jobs before discovering network marketing and ultimately founding Six-Figure Chics. And in 2019, McIntosh published From the Pit to the Palace, detailing her rise to an industry leader.McIntosh is dedicated to helping women around the globe know their purpose and empowering them while simultaneously being a six-figure income earner and top leader in her company Paradise Travel, with teams in a growing list of international locations.McIntosh is also the part owner of Sacred Kingdom Clothing Company.While she resides outside Houston with her family, she is proud to do work that touches lives globally, especially those of women.Along with the upcoming event, McIntosh has other projects planned that include motivational speaking engagements worldwide to help troubled teen girls find their purpose.She has also started a group to support and develop teens as they look to build their dreams. That desire is reflected during The Biggest Boss Conference as a youth workshop that will include over 300 children learning about entrepreneurship and how to create generational wealth.A private lunch with Master P and Romeo will cap off the youth experience.“It’s with great pride we work with these enterprising young individuals,” McIntosh said. “Thanks to the sponsors that have signed up already and to those that will do so soon, it is with them we can all positively impact their futures and guide them to be the entrepreneurs of tomorrow.”For more information about the event or to purchase tickets, visit https://www.eventssmarter.com/im-the-biggest-boss/im-the-biggest-boss_259