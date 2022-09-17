Peggy Warren's Book, "Very Much a Woman's Book", Chronicles a Woman's Struggle for Freedom and Success

Being twenty is thinking it’s all ahead. Being forty is thinking it’s all behind. Being fifty is knowing it’s neither.

Let's face it: being a woman is tough. It means long days and sometimes sleepless nights. It means getting up the next day, hiding the dark circles, and putting on lipstick because women must look professional the next day. A woman is a mother means no days off and very few breaks.

"Very Much a Woman's Book" is quick and simple read. The poems are elegantly penned. The book is definitely worth keeping on your shelf. The poems are pearls dropped into our day, inviting self-knowledge, meditation and peace.

The author Peggy Warren has dedicated this book to the inner voice in all of us. The simplicity with which Peggy expresses the complexity of everyone's hearts is a divine gift. She wonderfully expressed feelings in her book that are unique yet so universal and so gut-level personal.

About The Author

Peggy Warren was born in Toronto, moving to the USA when her husband was transferred fifty years ago. She and her husband of 60 years remained proud Canadians. Peggy was recently widowed, and after 30 years of living in a 100 year old log cabin in the turn of the century mining town of Eldora in the Colorado Mountains, she moved to Boulder to escape loneliness, and also to explore city life that she once shared as an active artist. She now, gratefully, lives, paints and writes in the home of her daughter, Judy, her son-in-law, Greg, and her best friend, Freddie, the poodle. She has two sons who live in Canada.

"Very Much a Woman's Book" is available on Peggy Warren's official website www.peggywarren.com and on Amazon.

