TheCEPlace Introduces 25 New AARC Continuing Education Courses to its Robust Selection of Accredited Courses

Across the United States, more than 5.1 million nurses and over 133,000 respiratory therapists form the backbone of our nation’s healthcare system. These individuals fill a critical role in preventative, diagnostic, and therapeutic care for millions of patients.

Despite their hectic work schedules, each profession requires mandatory continuing education credits in order to keep apprised of the ever-evolving field of medicine, and to better serve their patients.

This quarter, TheCEPlace, a leader in accredited continuing education for nurses and respiratory therapists, highlights its innovative continuing education programs, aimed at making CE credits more affordable, accessible, and convenient.

Continuing Education for Nurses and Respiratory Therapists

Since its inception, TheCEPlace has made it its mission to provide high-quality, accredited continuing education programs that further professional growth and patient care, while meeting mandatory requirements for healthcare professionals.

Fast, streamlined, convenient, and affordable, TheCEPlace’s programs make meeting CE regulations easy for busy healthcare professionals.

25 New AARC Continuing Education Courses Approved for all 50 States and Puerto Rico

As part of its expanding curriculum, TheCEPlace has recently introduced 25 new AARC continuing education courses to its already robust library of available coursework.

How Continuing Education Works at TheCEPlace

Streamlined processes make registration and finding the right classes a breeze. Professionals can browse the site to select their state of employment, number of continuing education units (CEUs) required, and purchase those course tests that best fit their needs.

From there, students can buy or borrow the requisite book, giving them access to the materials needed to pass the course test(s) with flying colors.

For those who struggle to pass the first time round, TheCEPlace allows for retaking the courses as many times as needed at no additional charge.

Once passed, each student will receive a certificate demonstrating the number of CEUs earned, along with the appropriate accreditation from the California Board of Nursing (CBRN) or from CRCE (AARC).

Self-Study Opportunities with TheCEPlace

Simplifying the process of meeting state requirements, students can now complete all of their self-study respiratory therapy CEUs with one convenient course.

Each self-study course is curated around topics with a high degree of interest within the respiratory therapist community, including but not limited to: Pharmacology, Sleep Therapy, Law and Ethics, Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy, and more. These courses offer a simple and effective way to complete CEUs for those seeking more autonomy in their studies.

Course Accreditation

All RT continuing education (CE) coursework is accredited and approved by the California Board of Registered nursing or by AARC, with curriculums developed to the highest of standards.

American Association for Respiratory Care (AARC)

As an approved service provider of CE classes by the Continuing Respiratory Care Education (CRCE) system of the American Association for Respiratory Care (AARC), students can rest easy knowing that coursework for RTs is approved for licensed professionals across all 50 states and Puerto Rico.

California Board of Registered Nursing

Continuing education classes for nurses are accredited by the California Board of Registered Nursing, and are accepted by the California Respiratory Care Board for renewal of the Respiratory Therapist (RCP) license. Although most states accept this accreditation, students should check with their state board to determine if this satisfies their local requirements.

About TheCEPlace

Founded and ran by practicing respiratory therapists, TheCEPlace understands firsthand the challenges faced by professionals in the industry. Since its inception, the company has worked hard to develop continuing education curriculum that fits with the demanding lifestyle of healthcare professionals, all while meeting mandatory continuing education hours.

TheCEPlace Difference:

A leader in low-priced affordable courses for nurses and RTs

Curriculum designed for the busy/working professional

Unmatched convenience online

Courses include the requisite CEUs to meet self-study requirements for all US states (and Puerto Rico)

AARC or California Board of Registered Nursing accredited courses

Fun and engaging content that makes learning as fun as it is valuable

Course certificates proving successful completion of required CEUs

Those interested in learning more about TheCEPlace and its continuing education offers for nurses and respiratory therapists are encouraged to reach out via its official website

