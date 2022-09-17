Solving the Expansion Problem of Dark Stores - YRC

The business potential of the dark store business model is now out in the open. Customers are willing to get ghosted. Ecommerce is already an embraced concept.

YRC is a Management Consulting Company, especially for the B-C Sector. Empowering Retail & E-commerce businesses” — Nikhil Agarwal

DUBAI, DUBAI, DUBAI, September 17, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Online retail sales are increasing. Businesses already see the relevance of going omnichannel. Smartphone and internet usage are at an all-time high and continue to grow. Favourable demographic factors do not fade away easily. Investments are flowing in smoothly with little hesitation. The basic setup requirements for a dark store are minimal and even easier for existing retail chain store and supermarket businesses. The shuttered store business model is setting a strong foot forward around the world.The challenge with dark stores is that competition follows way too quickly once the potential of the markets is discovered by other players. The markets need not expand at a correspondingly favourable rate. With more players, there is less market share for each. Businesses get stuck with a limited network of stores. They get confined within small geography and have to invest intensely in promotional activities to counter rising competition. Most businesses begin to experience plummeting sales. On one hand, investors become eager to pull back their money. And on the other hand, raising funds for market development and expansion keeps on getting difficult by the day.Retail and eCommerce consultants - "Your Retail Coach", maintains that the problem of expansion in the dark store business model cannot be resolved with financial prowess alone. Surely, there are many emerging stories of big brands going dark and successfully pulling investments. But the timeline of the dark store business model is still brief. We have seen more businesses ghosting into oblivion than succeeding at it in this short period. And how many MSMEs made it to the big field in this period? The long shot is getting the fundamentals right. Even the value and purpose of money are defeated when invested in the wrong fundamentals.One important fundamental in the dark store business model is the understanding of the local markets. Dark store businesses need to succeed at the local level whether they are natives or retail brands of international repute. And it is not only for better local logistical planning. It also helps in market segregation, demand analysis, gauging consumer behaviour at hyperlocal levels, recruitment, coordination with local entities, etc. This is where the franchising expansion strategy chips in. By partnering with the right local franchisees in the right ways, businesses can expand to new markets in new regions. Adding a good business plan to it makes it easier to draw the interest of investors. This may be reiterated for once that getting the franchise rollout right holds the key to its sustenance and success."Your Retail Coach (YRC)" provides expert assistance in the adoption of the dark store business model and expansion of the store network. The service design and delivery are carried out by a team of expert retail consultants. Relevant service areas include:· Market research (e.g. new market development) Franchise business management for dark stores (e.g. franchisee selection, agreements)· Dark store business model development· SOP Design and development (Dark Store BPM, operations management)###About YRCYRC is a retail and eCommerce business consulting ( https://www.yourretailcoach.ae/ ) brand with more than 10 years of experience and a budding international presence. They have consulted over 500 clients in more than 20 verticals. YRC deploys professionals and experienced consultants in their projects.Get advise for E-commerce retail business : http://www.yourretailcoach.ae/contact-us/

