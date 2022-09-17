At 4.6% CAGR, Biomimetic Technology Market Size Worth USD 712.4 Million by 2027: IndustryARC

Soy Lecithin market size is forecasted to reach US$712.4 million by 2027, after growing at an estimated CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Rising demand for soy lecithin in the food & beverage sector such as packaged foods, bakery goods, meat, confectioneries and others due to its superior emulsifying properties is anticipated to offer major growth opportunities in the soy lecithin market during the forecast period.

The Soy Lecithin Market size is forecasted to reach US$712.4 million by 2027, after growing at an estimated CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The soy lecithin is a naturally occurring fatty compound that is composed of phospholipids, which include phosphatidic acid, phosphatidylcholine, phosphatidylserine, phosphatidylethanolamine and other components, fatty acids and others. Soy lecithin has a wide range of applications in cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, textiles, construction and others because of its excellent functions as an emulsifying agent, a wetting agent, a lubricant and a release agent.The Soy Lecithin Market report by IndustryARC covers complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Soy Lecithin industry are –

1. American Lecithin Company

2. Lipoid GmbH

3. DuPont de Nemours Inc.

4. Sonic Biochem Extractions

5. Cargill Inc.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The Soy Lecithin market size is growing because of the rising emphasis on biobased and organic lecithin products, high demand and applications across major end-use industries during the forecast period.

2. The liquid form of soy lecithin is high in demand as it smoothly blends with processed food products and removes a barrier. The soybean phospholipids consist of glycerophospholipids, phosphatidylethanolamine, phosphatidic acid, phosphatidylinositol, phosphatidylcholine, phosphatidylserine and sphingomyelin and have usage of liquid soy lecithin in food and beverage industry for bakery, soups.

3. Soy lecithin has a growing demand in the food & beverage sector due to flourishing applications in food items, confectioneries, meat & poultry, infant formulas, juices and others. The high demand for soy lecithin in the food and beverage industry is due to its superior properties such as emulsification, flavor protection and antioxidant features.

Report Coverage Report Attributes Details By Form Solid and Liquid. By Grade Pharmaceutical Grade, Industrial Grade, Food Grade By Modification Genetically Modified and Non-Genetically Modified By Application Paints & Coatings, Rubber, Plastics, Detergents, Adhesives, Dyes, Pharmaceuticals, Printing Inks, Fabric Treatment By End-Use Industry Building & Construction, Transportation, Medical & Healthcare, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Food & Beverage, Textiles, Agriculture By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Rest of World

Market Drivers and Challenges:

1. Flourishing Application in the Cosmetics and Personal Care Industry: Soy Lecithin has a rising demand in the cosmetics & personal care industry for a wide range of applications in skin care products, hair care products, primers, lip balms and others due to its superior functions such as emollient, emulsifying agent, viscosity control and others. Cosmetics & personal care is growing rapidly due to flourishing trend and production for beauty products, owing to high demand majorly from female users.

2. Increasing Demand from the Medical & Healthcare Sector: The medical industry is growing rapidly owing to flourishing development in healthcare infrastructure, increasing incidents of chronic disorder cases and high growth in drug development and advancements.

3. Health Issues and Rise in Soy Prices Hinder the Growth: The genetically modified (GMO) Soy Lecithin is considered hazardous and is prone to various allergic reactions and health hazards such as gastrointestinal problems, low blood pressure, vomit and others. Moreover, the hike in the prices of soybean creates a challenge in the market as it affects the demand, supply and production trends in the industry.

