Surgical Instruments Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis to 2026 – IndustryARC

Surgical Instruments Market size is forecast to reach $28.3 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Surgical instruments are tools or equipment used for purposes such as cutting, dissecting, gripping, holding, dilating or expanding, suctioning, retracting, or suturing. These tools are utilized in a wide range of processes and operations. The majority of surgical tools are constructed of stainless steel. Other metals used in addition to stainless steel include titanium, chromium, vanadium and molybdenum. Surgical instruments are tools that allow surgeons to access the soft tissue, remove the bone, dissect and isolate the lesion, and remove or destroy the aberrant structures as a therapy. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, blood disorder, autoimmune diseases, and other disease coupled with growing geriatric population are the major factors driving the growth of the market. TheSurgical Instruments Market report by IndustryARC covers complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Surgical Instruments industry are –

1. Medtronic plc.

2. Progressive Medical, Inc.

3. Scanlan International

4. Abbott Laboratories Inc.

5. Boston Scientific Corporation

Segmental Analysis:

1. Increasing number of surgical procedures are likely to aid the market growth of the Surgical Instruments Market report.

2. Handheld Instruments held the largest share in the Surgical Instruments Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 8.7% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Forceps, retractors, dilators, graspers, scalpels, and other hand-held instruments are examples of handheld instruments.

3. Cardiovascular surgery is used to treat diseases and conditions of the heart and blood arteries throughout the body. Coronary bypass surgery, aortic or mitral valve replacement or repair, and aneurysm repair are all common cardiovascular treatments.

Report Coverage Report Attributes Details By Product Type Handheld Instruments, Electrosurgical Instruments, Surgical Scopes, Laparoscopic instruments, Cutting Instrument By Application Cardiology, Gynecology, Gastroenterology, Urology, Neurology By End User Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Rest of World

Market Drivers and Challenges:

1. Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases: Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as heart disease, cancer, and diabetes is increasing the growth of the Surgical Instruments Market. Cancer is the biggest cause of death globally.

2. Growing Incidence of Accidents and Injuries: Increasing incidence of road accidents across the globe is increasing the growth of the Surgical Instruments Market.

3.Strict Government Regulations: Some of the factors that are set to impede the growth of the Surgical Instruments Market are strict government regulation and Reimbursement Issues. Uncertain regulatory framework and lack of compensation is also hamper growth of the market.

