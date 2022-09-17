Chiropractic Care Market Size to Boost US$16.9 Billion By 2027 | CAGR 3.1% – IndustryARC

The Chiropractic Care Market is Growing Due to the Effectiveness of Chiropractic Care in Alleviating Back Pain.

The Chiropractic Care Market size is forecast to reach $16.9 billion by 2027 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Chiropractic Care involves the treatment and manipulation of the body joints in order to treat disorders of the musculoskeletal system and alleviate pain in several parts of the body, by using techniques such as Auriculotherapy and Spinal adjustments. The comparative affordability of Chiropractic treatment for back pain, over conventional treatment methods has further driven the market. The Chiropractic Care Market report by IndustryARC covers complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Chiropractic Care Industry are –

1. Aarhus Chiropractic

2. Atlanta Chiropractic & Wellness

3. Cornerstone Chiropractic

4. Deloe Chiropractic Care

5. Chiro One Wellness Center

Segmental Analysis :

1. The Chiropractic Care Market based on type can be segmented into Pain Management Care, Functional Corrective Care, Maintenance, and Preventative Care. The Pain Management Care segment has the largest share in the Chiropractic Care Market in 2021.

2. The Chiropractic Care Market based on Application can be segmented into Below 21 years, 21-44 years, 45-64 years, and Above 64. 45-64 years had the largest share in the Chiropractic Care Market in 2021. This is owing to the high demand for Chiropractic care amongst patients aged 45 to 64.

3. The Global Demand for Chiropractic Care Market based on Geography can be segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The North American region dominated the Chiropractic Care market in 2021 with a market share of 38%.

Report Coverage Report Attributes Details By Type Pain Management Care, Functional Corrective Care, Maintenance and Preventative Care By Treatment Method Chiropractic Adjustments, Soft-Tissue Therapy, Chiropractic Exercises and Stretches, Kinesio Taping By End User Hospitals, Rehabilitation Centers, Homecare Settings By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Rest of World

Market Drivers and Challenges :

1. Back pain has grown very common in recent years as a result of lifestyle changes. According to a WebMD survey, about 80% of the population will have serious back pain at some point in their lives.

2. According to Harvard University surveys, chiropractic care resulted in less painkiller use and a considerable reduction in lower back pain. As a result, the market is growing due to the effectiveness of chiropractic care in alleviating back pain.

3. The average cost of standard treatment was over $20,000, whereas chiropractic care expenses were just over $660, a difference of over 80%. The Significantly Lower costs have been instrumental in the Chiropractic Care Market’s growth.

