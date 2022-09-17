CCTV Market Size to Hit USD 15.2 Billion by 2021 | Exhibit a CAGR of 14.2% ( 2022-2027)

CCTV Market size was valued at $15.2 billion in 2021, and the demand is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027.Application of CCTVs in outdoor applications is continuously increasing in response to increased safety monitoring in public places. Due to harsh and extreme temperatures, thermal or infrared cameras which have great stability are gaining popularity.

CCTV Market size was valued at $15.2 billion in 2021, and the demand is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Increasing number of commercial buildings and small and medium enterprises are strengthening the deployment of CCTVs in these sectors, owing to security and surveillance applications. The use of omnidirectional camera has been increasing in robotics including through utilization of artificial intelligence and internet of things, due to their wide field of view. Due to development in cloud services and networking technology particularly network attached storage, digital video recorders, IP omnidirectional cameras are becoming affordable for some major segments in video surveillance market. Infrared CCTVs are vital for industries such as banking, government, military and others where thermal data management is critical.The CCTV Market report by IndustryARC covers complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the CCTV industry are –

1. Samsung

2. Sanyo

3. Honeywell

4. FLIR

5. Sony

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=17109

Segmental Analysis:

1. The adoption of surveillance cameras for security in BFSI buildings, electric grids, malls, metro stations and others has raised the requirement for CCTVs in such infrastructure.

2. Rapidly growing population which is projected to be $8.6 billion by 2030 by the United Nations, will enable real-estate industry to observe a disruptive growth. The Commercial constructions such as office and retail buildings are growing in countries like the U.S. and India.

3. According to the report by BuiltWorlds Inc., 50% of all constructions in the U.S. from 2019 to 2023 are expected to occur in just 20 cities. From those cities, New York, Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston and Washington, are expected to generate higher demand for CCTVs. This will drive the North America market by 12.9% CAGR through 2027.

Report Coverage Report Attributes Details By Pixel Resolution Less than 1.0 MP,1.1 - 3.0 MP,3.1 - 5 MP, More than 5 MP. By Direction type Omnidirectional, Unidirectional. By Use type Indoor, Outdoor By Type Infrared, Box, Dome, PTZ, Bullet By System Type Analog Based, IP Based By Application Infrastructure, Border Security, Commercial, Residential, Industrial, Institutional By Sales channel Dealers, Retailers, Direct Sales, Online Sale By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Rest of World

Get more detailed information about these segments in the report. Buy it here:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=17109

Market Drivers and Challenges:

1. Growth in the Real Estate: The U.N. has projected that world population will grow rapidly to 8.6 billion by 2030, which will lead to disruptive growth in the real-estate industry. Hence, real-estate industry growth will boost the CCTV market to aid in security & surveillance applications.

2. Stringent Government Regulations: CCTV market is positively influenced by the government regulations. Governments in the Middle East region are highly concerned regarding safety and security of public and private infrastructure. IP-based surveillance systems have already been deployed in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and other Gulf nations. Surveillance systems have undergone drastic transformations, owing to real-time video analytics.

3. Data Privacy and Internet speed Issues with IP Based CCTV Cameras: Less Internet penetration and inadequate Internet speed is also an issue that can pose hurdles in the growth of the IP Based CCTV market in many under developed and developing countries. Good internet connection, reliability and adequate Internet speed is the primary factor considered while incorporating IP Based CCTVs.

Why IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. Get detailed report on preferred market as per your specific requirements and our research experts would customize the report for you.

Email: venkat@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 614-588-8538, (+1) 815-656-4596

Similar Reports:

A. Video Surveillance and Analytics Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/38/global-video-surveillance-analytics-market.html

B. Security Camera Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Security-Cameras-Market-Research-505275

Media Contact

Company Name: IndustryARC

Contact Person: Mr. Venkat Reddy

Email: Send Email

Phone: (+1) 970-236-3677

Address:Madhapur

City: Hyderabad

Country: India

Website: https://www.industryarc.com/Report/17109/cctv-market.html



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: CCTV Market Size to Hit USD 15.2 Billion by 2021 | Exhibit a CAGR of 14.2% ( 2022-2027)