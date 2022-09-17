Submit Release
News Search

There were 353 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 245,022 in the last 365 days.

WORK STOPPAGE BY ILWU LOCAL 502

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation WTE announces that, further to the strike notice received by Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership ("Westshore") on September 13, 2022, Local 502 of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union ("ILWU") is expected to commence a work stoppage beginning at midnight on September 16, 2022. The work stoppage will result in a complete suspension of operations at the terminal.

There are currently no further negotiations scheduled between Westshore and ILWU.

Updated information will be provided as warranted.

SOURCE Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/16/c6926.html

You just read:

WORK STOPPAGE BY ILWU LOCAL 502

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.