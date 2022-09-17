Pectin Market Size to Boost US$1.1 Billion By 2027 | CAGR 4.5% – IndustryARC

Pectin Market is One of the Primary Additive and Preservative in Dairy Products, Especially to Maintain a Low-Sugar and Low-pH Balance.

The Pectin Market is size is forecasted to reach US$1.1 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2022-2027. Pectin is a structural acidic heteropolysaccharide that is extracted from the cell walls of fruits and vegetables. Pectin is also very safe and harmless to human bodies and has been approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO). The report describes various segmentations, the drivers & challenges, and the market landscape of the Pectin. The Pectin Market report by IndustryARC covers complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Pectin Industry are –

1. Cargill Incorporated

2. Ingredion Incorporated

3. CP Kelco

4. Tate & Lyle LLC

5. Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Segmental Analysis :

1. Fruits hold the highest share in the Pectin Market by 56% in 2021. Amongst fruits, the most commonly used sources are apple and dried citrus peel which is used to obtain Pectin in white and light brown powder commercially.

2. High Methoxyl/Methyl Ester (HM) Pectin holds the largest share in the Pectin Market by 54% in 2021. HM Pectins have a high gel strength due to the high degree of methylation (50%-70%).

3. This is typically used in food like soups and sauces to make them thicker without the use of starch. Other functions off pectins include gelling, which is primarily used in the production of jams and jellies, acid stabilizing, which is used to mix dairy-based products with citrus products like sauces and juices without curdling

Report Coverage Report Attributes Details By Source Fruits, Vegetables By Type High Methoxyl/Methyl Ester (HM) Pectin, Low Methoxyl/Methyl Ester (LM) Pectin By Function Gelling, Thickening, Stabilizing, Acid-stability, pH balancing By End-Use Industry Food & Beverage Industry (Confectionary & Dessert, Baked Goods, Dairy & Dairy Alternatives, Others), Personal Care & Cosmetics Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Rest of World

Market Drivers and Challenges :

1. Pectin is derived from the cells of plants, usually from the peels of fruits and vegetables. The end-product is a natural, safe, and harmless additive and preservative that can be used in a variety of food substances and drugs without the fear of any side-effects or health issues.

2. Countries in the Asia-Pacific region and Europe have witnessed a trend of increase in Convenience Food and Dairy Products. According to the International Journal of Business, Management & Economics, the Convenience Food market of India is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17-19% by the end of 2025 valued at USD $655 million.

3. Similarly, Pectin is also used for increasing shelf life, reducing cooking time and improves texture & colour which makes it incredibly useful for convenience and fast food. These factors act as a driving force for the Pectin Market.

4. The process of deriving pectin from its raw materials is complex and the yield isn’t always good. Due to this many companies invest in R&D to develop better technology to extract Pectin. Another issue is the removal of chemicals they use in the extraction of pectin.

