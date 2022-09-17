FLOWSERVE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Flowserve Corporation on Behalf of Flowserve Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Flowserve Corporation ("Flowserve" or the "Company") FLS on behalf of Flowserve stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Flowserve has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On September 13, 2022, Flowserve announced disruptions related to implementing new technology to manage operations and one-time expenses, advising investors that the developments will reduce third-quarter EPS by $0.18 to $0.22.

On this news, Flowserve's stock price fell $2.36 per share, or 7.66%, to close at $28.43 per share on September 14, 2022.

