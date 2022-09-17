Local Remodeling Business JL Remodeling Launches a Dream Non-Profit

LYNNWOOD, Wash., Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For over 21 years, as the owner of JL Remodeling based in Lynnwood, WA, Jeff Laurence has had multiple opportunities to contribute his skills to enhance the community he lives in and the world around him. JL Remodeling recently started a non-profit organization, JL Cares. JL Cares allows Jeff and his team to combine their skills with that of their trade partners and others in the community to make a positive impact on people's lives.

JL Remodeling was the primary contractor for the launch of HGTV's Unsellable Houses. "I was blessed and am grateful for the opportunity to contribute to the success of the first three seasons of Unsellable Houses, working closely with Lyndsay and Leslie over the last four years." He realized that his passion was in helping people, and JL Cares was born.

"I am excited to announce my focus towards the dream of JL Cares, and to devote my time to both JL Remodeling and JL Cares, I have stepped away from being part of the Unsellable Houses Team." - Jeff Laurence, CEO

The mission of both JL Remodeling and JL Cares is to make a positive impact on people's lives. JL Cares is the realization of a dream Jeff has had for over two decades; the merging of skilled labor with serving the community where his remodeling business is located. Jeff and his team invite the community to become part of this amazing journey by visiting the JL Cares website.

