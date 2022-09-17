Submit Release
DC Streetcar Service Interruption for H Street Festival

German Vigil (DDOT) – (202) 306-1668, [email protected]

Mariam Nabizad (DDOT) – (202) 359-2678, [email protected]
 

DC Streetcar Service Interruption for H Street Festival

(Washington, DC) — The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) today announced a temporary suspension of DC Streetcar service on Saturday, September 17, 2022, for the H Street Festival.

DC Streetcar service will operate its normal schedule on Friday, September 16, 2022, from 6:00 am until 2:00 am. Streetcar service will then shut down and resume normal operation on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at 8:00 am.

For more information about DC Streetcar, service alerts are available on Twitter and Instagram @DCStreetcar and #DCSAlerts, and on the DC Streetcar website.

In conjunction with this event, there will be extensive street closures that motorists should take into consideration. For timely traffic information, please visit twitter.com/DCPoliceTraffic.

The District Department of Transportation's mission is to equitably deliver a safe, sustainable, and reliable multimodal transportation network for all residents and visitors of the District of Columbia.  

Follow us on Twitter for transportation-related updates and more; like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram. Visit the website at ddot.dc.gov. Visit goDCgo.com for more information on transportation options in the District.

