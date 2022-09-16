Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Call with French Foreign Ministry Secretary General Descôtes

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:



Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman spoke yesterday with French Foreign Ministry Secretary General Anne-Marie Descôtes. They discussed our ongoing joint efforts to provide an array of support for Ukraine and to hold Russia accountable in the face of Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified war. Deputy Secretary Sherman and Secretary General Descôtes shared their concerns about the PRC’s increased military activities in the Taiwan Strait. The two outlined ways the United States and France could work together to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific, including through the Partners in the Blue Pacific initiative. Deputy Secretary Sherman and Secretary General Descôtes also discussed efforts toward normalizing relations between Serbia and Kosovo. Finally, they agreed to continue cooperation to encourage a peaceful transition in Haiti.