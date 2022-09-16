Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Timor-Leste Foreign Minister Magno

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met today in Washington, D.C., with Timor-Leste Foreign Minister Adaljíza Magno. The Deputy Secretary and Foreign Minister discussed the importance of the U.S.-Timor-Leste relationship, which is rooted in shared democratic values. Noting that 2022 marks 20 years of the bilateral relationship, the Deputy Secretary and the Foreign Minister discussed recent milestones, including the August signing of reciprocal lease agreements that will provide for new embassies for each country and the July signing of the Millennium Challenge Corporation Compact that will advance health and education projects in Timor-Leste. The Deputy Secretary highlighted the worsening political, economic, and humanitarian crisis in Burma, as well as efforts to hold the regime accountable to its commitments under the Five-Point Consensus.