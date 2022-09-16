Carper Statement on the Passing of Rysheema Dixon

DELAWARE, September 16 - WILMINGTON, DEL. – U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.) today issued the following statement on the passing of former Wilmington City Councilwoman Rysheema Dixon:

“Wilmington has lost a bright light in our community today. Rysheema Dixon was a dedicated councilwoman and community leader who spent her life in the service of others. I know her commitment to the greater good — including her extraordinary work at Pathways to Apprenticeship — will ensure that her legacy continues to live on. All of Delaware mourns her loss, and my deepest condolences are with her loved ones.”

###