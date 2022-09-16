Iconic Kids Variety Show Wonderama Streams Online and on National Television with 2022-2023 Season
Recorded Live in Times Square New York, Debut Saturday, 9/17/22
We are honored to carry the torch forward so kids everywhere can tune in to see their favorite shows and stars from any device around the globe.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wonderama is launching its newest season Saturday, September 17th on broadcast stations across the nation and on September 18th will be debuting the new Wonderama TV live stream broadcast Sunday at 6:00PM EST.
— Charles Armstrong, CEO and Executive Producer of Wonderama
Check local listings for Wonderama TV showtimes in your area and now you can see the most wonderful young talent in the world from any device via the Wonderama TV live stream broadcast on YouTube, Facebook Live, Twitch and WonderamaTV.com.
Wonderama is the enormously popular cross-platform entertainment program that spotlights American youth, helping kids to never lose their sense of wonder. The iconic kids’ variety show is hosted by Emmy nominee David Osmond, and co-hosts Coco and Breezy Dotson.
“We are so happy to be launching the next era of Wonderama,” shares Charles Armstrong, CEO and Executive Producer of Wonderama. “For over six decades Wonderama has been helping kids to become agents of positive change in their community and to help them to say…hey, I can do that too!”
“Families and children around the country rely on Wonderama to generate hope and inspiration for our youth, and we are honored to carry the torch forward so kids everywhere can tune in to see their favorite shows and stars from any device around the globe.”
Recorded live in Times Square, talent featured for the 2022-2023 Season includes everything from a Broadway Genie: Michael James Scott, to new stars from around the globe such as Kylie Marshall, Renee Leavitt, Brooklyn Queen, Baby Kaely, Kelvin Dukes, JAGMAC, Ofi, Sofia Angelica, Arizona Lindsey, JRDS Dance, Boss Kids, Kai Arts, Royal Thieves/Little Thieves, AY Young, Celebrity Chef QBone, Joe’s Music Academy, Lesli Hernandez, Felipe Salinas, Laundry Day, Lady Dragons, Natasha Rumbos, Domini Moore, Rob Eberle, Nicolette Furno with Davey J, Baby, Hip Hop Dreamz, Carly Underwood, Marley Dauphine and Laundry Day, and brother and sister social media sensations McKenzie Brooke and Reif Harrison.
Building upon the legacy of the iconic “Wonderama” kids variety show that aired on U.S. television for over four decades, Wonderama now creates original and “curated” content across platforms that seeks to entertain, educate, and inspire kids and families. The show airs 52 weeks a year, currently broadcasting to over 90 million U.S. homes, is syndicated internationally, and is bastioned by a social media influencer network of over 80mm followers and subscribers.
For more information about Wonderama, visit Wonderamatv.com and follow all of the excitement on YouTube and our social channels @wonderamatv on TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook.
About Wonderama
Wonderama is a cross-platform media and entertainment lifestyle program that marries positive social impact with good TV. Building upon the legacy of the iconic “Wonderama” kids variety show that aired on U.S. television for over four decades, we create original and “curated” content that seeks to entertain, educate and inspire kids and families in this expanding market. Wonderama’s core mission is to encourage kids to aspire to their dreams, and we do that with the greatest respect to our audience. The new Wonderama is now in production of its seventh full season of original programming. For more information, visit www.wonderamatv.com. Join the conversation @wonderamatv.
Ashley Schlosser, PR Lead
Wonderama
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Other