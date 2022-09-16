Submit Release
News Search

There were 893 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 245,104 in the last 365 days.

Local Remodeling Business JL Remodeling Launches a Dream Non-Profit

/EIN News/ -- LYNNWOOD, Wash., Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For over 21 years, as the owner of JL Remodeling based in Lynnwood, WA, Jeff Laurence has had multiple opportunities to contribute his skills to enhance the community he lives in and the world around him. JL Remodeling recently started a non-profit organization, JL Cares. JL Cares allows Jeff and his team to combine their skills with that of their trade partners and others in the community to make a positive impact on people's lives.

JL Remodeling was the primary contractor for the launch of HGTV's Unsellable Houses. "I was blessed and am grateful for the opportunity to contribute to the success of the first three seasons of Unsellable Houses, working closely with Lyndsay and Leslie over the last four years." He realized that his passion was in helping people, and JL Cares was born. 

"I am excited to announce my focus towards the dream of JL Cares, and to devote my time to both JL Remodeling and JL Cares, I have stepped away from being part of the Unsellable Houses Team." - Jeff Laurence, CEO

The mission of both JL Remodeling and JL Cares is to make a positive impact on people's lives. JL Cares is the realization of a dream Jeff has had for over two decades; the merging of skilled labor with serving the community where his remodeling business is located. Jeff and his team invite the community to become part of this amazing journey by visiting the JL Cares website.

Contact Information:
Paul Willis
Chief Operating Officer
media@jlremodeling.com
425-418-7477

Related Images






Image 1: Jeff Laurence


Jeff Laurence working on the latest JL Cares project in Everett.



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Primary Logo

Jeff Laurence

Jeff Laurence

You just read:

Local Remodeling Business JL Remodeling Launches a Dream Non-Profit

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.