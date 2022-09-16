Fairview Wildfire Fire in Hemet Continues to Grow and Spread

AAC Evaluating Riverside County Wildfire Cases as Fairview Fire Grows

Firefighters are scrambling to contain a deadly wildfire near Hemet that has ballooned into an estimated 5,000 acres. The fast-moving Fairview fire sparked on Labor Day and claimed two lives of those trapped in their vehicle while they tried desperately to escape the flames; however, there is still hope for survival as the third victim suffered severe burns but is likely to make a full recovery.

What We Know

The wildfire has left its mark on the area, destroying at least seven structures and mandatory evacuations remain in place for 3,400 homes south of Stetson Avenue, north of Cactus Valley Road, west of Bautista Canyon, and east of State Street.

It's unclear how the fire started but it seems that Southern California Edison (SCE) may be to blame. They reported circuit activity shortly before witnesses spotted the first flames. An investigation is underway to determine if their equipment played any role in starting this wildfire. This would not be the first time that SCE was at fault.

The fines imposed on SCE for their involvement in fires that burned throughout Ventura and Santa Barbara counties were more than $550 million. The largest wildfire to date, it is believed they sparked the Thomas Fire which incinerated nearly 280 thousand acres as well destroyed 1 thousand structures across these two California areas during December 2017 - January 2018 period alone!

The Woolsey Fire was another devastating wildfire that destroyed more than 1,500 structures and left thousands of people homeless. CalFire says the fire affected nearly 97 thousand acres before destruction ended. In December 2018, 170 homeowners filed mass tort lawsuits against SCE for their part in this tragedy; SCE admitted responsibility.

