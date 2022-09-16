INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That Securities Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed on Behalf of Investors in Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (ENOB), Lottery.com, Inc. (LTRY), Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE) and Encourages…

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors that securities class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of investors in securities of Enochian Biosciences, Inc., Lottery.com, Inc., and Azure Power Global Limited. Investors have until the deadlines below to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuits. Additional information about each case can be found at the links provided below.



Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (“Enochian”) (NASDAQ: ENOB)

Class Period: January 17, 2018 to June 27, 2022

Pending Court: U.S. District Court for the Central District of California

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 26, 2022

The lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) co-founder and inventor Gumrukcu was engaged in a variety of frauds; (2) Gumrukcu was not a licensed doctor anywhere in the world; (3) as a result of the foregoing, Gumrukcu’s purported contributions to Enochian lacked a reasonable basis; (4) as a result of the foregoing, Enochian had overstated its commercial prospects; (5) Gumrukcu had improperly diverted approximately $20 million from Enochian to entities he owned; and (6) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about Enochian’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

For additional information on the Enochian lawsuit please visit this website.

Lottery.com, Inc. (“Lottery.com”) (NASDAQ: LTRY)

Class Period: November 15, 2021 to July 29, 2022,

Pending Court: U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 18, 2022

The lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that, inter alia: (1) the Company lacked adequate internal accounting controls; (2) the Company lacked adequate internal controls over financial reporting, including but not limited to those pertaining to revenue recognition and the reporting of cash; (3) the Company was not in compliance with state and federal laws governing the sale of lottery tickets; and (4) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

For additional information on the Lottery.com lawsuit please visit this website.

Azure Power Global Limited (“Azure”) (NYSE: AZRE)

Class Period: June 15, 2021 to August 26, 2022

Pending Court: U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 31, 2022

The lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there were procedural irregularities, including deviations from safety and quality standards, at one of Azure’s plants; (2) certain project data was manipulated; (3) as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s internal controls and procedures were not effective; (4) Azure had received a credible whistleblower report alleging such misconduct; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

For additional information on the Azure lawsuit please visit this website.

About Kirby McInerney LLP:

Kirby McInerney is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney’s website: www.kmllp.com.

