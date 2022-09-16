Flowserve Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Flowserve

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP ( www.kaplanfox.com ) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS).



If you are an investor of Flowserve and would like to discuss your rights to recover your loss, please click below:

Flowserve Investigation

Or contact us by emailing pmayer@kaplanfox.com or by calling (646) 315-9003 or 1-800-290-1952.

On September 13, 2022 after the market closed, Flowserve disclosed that it had “implemented a new enterprise resource planning (“ERP”) system early in the third quarter at certain of its high-volume manufacturing” facilities in North America and that “[w]hile most of the company’s ERP transitions since 2017 have gone live without operational disruption, the company experienced challenges with this implementation during the first two months of the third quarter that negatively impacted volumes.” Flowserve also disclosed that this issue will reduce earnings per share (EPS) in the quarter by 10 to 12 cents. Additionally, the Company disclosed that it expects to incur “certain unanticipated increases in corporate expenses” and that these expenses are expected to impact its results by 8 to 10 cents per share in the 2022 third quarter.

Following this news, on September 14, 2022, shares of Flowserve fell $2.36 per share, or 7.66%, to close at $28.43 per share.

WHY CONTACT KAPLAN FOX: Kaplan Fox is a leading national law firm focusing on complex litigation with offices in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and New Jersey. With over 50 years of experience in securities litigation, Kaplan Fox offers the professional experience and track record that clients demand. Through prosecuting cases on the federal and state levels, Kaplan Fox has successfully shaped the law through winning many important decisions on behalf of our clients. For more information about Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, you may visit our website at www.kaplanfox.com .

