Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Participation in Second U.S.-Switzerland Strategic Partnership Dialogue

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman hosted the second U.S.-Switzerland Strategic Partnership Dialogue today in Washington, D.C.  Deputy Secretary Sherman, Swiss State Secretary Livia Leu, and officials from both countries discussed areas of bilateral interest and cooperation, including economic policy, food security, energy issues, and the climate crisis.  Both sides discussed pressing global issues, including the Transatlantic relationship, Afghanistan, the Indo-Pacific, and the powerful global response to Russia’s brutal and unprovoked war against Ukraine.  The Deputy Secretary also expressed her appreciation for Switzerland’s longstanding role as the United States’ protecting power in Iran.

Deputy Secretary Sherman and State Secretary Leu also signed a memorandum of understanding underscoring a shared commitment to use the strategic partnership dialogue process to strengthen bilateral ties and deepen our longstanding cooperation on global issues.

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

