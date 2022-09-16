Fentanyl is Now the Leading Cause of Death for American Adults, The Detox Center of Los Angeles is on the Front Lines

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Los Angeles, California -

Los Angeles, CA - America continues to record a staggering death toll in its fight against drug addiction, especially in fatalities involving the synthetic opioid fentanyl. The tragic statistics are well known to the expert treatment team at The Detox Center of LA, which has been helping to lead the battle to keep more people from joining them.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), fentanyl is now the top cause of death among U.S. adults (ages 18-45) – more than COVID-19, suicide and car accidents. The CDC reports that of 100,000 adults who died of drug overdoses from 2018 to 2020, a staggering 19,400 – 19 percent – had died after overdosing on fentanyl.

Fentanyl is responsible for at least 70 percent of all drug deaths, reports the CDC, which found 37,208 fentanyl deaths in 2020 and 41,587 in 2021 – an increase of almost 12 percent.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that law enforcement authorities and substance-abuse experts blame for dramatically increasing drug deaths. It is cheap to produce and easy to transport; dealers often add it to street drugs like heroin and sell it to unsuspecting users. Because it’s 100 times stronger than morphine, it often overpowers the user and leads to overdose.

Even more discouraging is a report by the nonprofit Families Against Fentanyl, revealing fentanyl-related deaths nearly doubled in two years: from 32,754 in April 2019 to 64,178 in April 2021.

For those at risk of being added to those grim numbers, The Detox Center of LA fights every day, with effective treatment that’s customized for each client. Programs are designed for long-term recovery by helping clients to learn more about their addiction, develop skills to better their lives and work toward a more hopeful future. Treatment includes examining and working on the client’s home family dynamic.

The center treats a variety of conditions, including substance abuse, anxiety, depression, borderline personality disorder, anger, impulsivity, bipolar disorder, grief and loss, and post-traumatic stress disorder. Its in-house detox programs include full-time, round-the-clock onsite nursing care with an on-call physician.

But the program is designed to take clients much farther, with comprehensive care at an in-house detox program managed by knowledgeable, experienced staff. As a result, clients experiencing moderate to severe addiction symptoms find a safe environment free of triggers and distractions.

Detox is only the beginning of treatment at the Detox Center of LA, where clients follow the initial pre-treatment phase with 20 to 30 days of intensive therapy. This residential care includes group, individual, experiential and family therapy. The facility’s clinicians take an integrative, solution-focused therapeutic approach that incorporates cognitive behavior therapy and humanistic theories to assist individuals with reaching their goals. Addiction is examined in context with other aspects of the client’s life, especially with an eye toward any underlying emotional or psychological conditions that may be the primary disorder; addiction could just be a symptom of something more profound.

Staff at the Detox Center of LA are highly trained, with credentials including a minimum master’s degree in social work, a licensable clinical degree from an accredited college or university and a valid license or registered intern status in clinical social work, marriage and family therapy, professional counseling or psychology in the State of California.

The Detox Center of LA is fully accredited by several reputable associations, including the California Department of Health Care Services, The Joint Commission and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. For help with drug or alcohol addiction for yourself or a loved one, visit The Detox Center of LA or call 888-346-4350.

