Bryan D. Den Hartog, MD, Installed as AOFAS® President

/EIN News/ -- Rosemont, Ill., Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeon Bryan D. Den Hartog, MD, has been named president of American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society® (AOFAS), the leading organization for lower extremity medicine and foot and ankle surgery. In addition to leading the Society as president, Dr. Den Hartog will serve on the Board of Directors of the Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Foundation, the philanthropic arm of AOFAS.

As president of the 2,500-member society, Dr. Den Hartog’s main goal is to maximize the value of AOFAS membership by expanding robust educational programming, creating resources to improve practice efficiencies, and providing structure to encourage the next generation of foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeons to grow in leadership roles.

“I am looking forward to leading the Society that has meant so much to me professionally and personally,” said Dr. Den Hartog. “I will work with the incredible AOFAS Board of Directors and staff to remain the world leader for ankle foot and ankle education, research, innovation, and advocacy while focusing on inclusivity and transparency.”

Dr. Den Hartog earned his medical degree at the University of Iowa and completed his residency in orthopaedic surgery at the University of Kansas School of Medicine. He completed his fellowship in foot and ankle surgery at the Medical College of Wisconsin. Currently, he is a foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeon at Twin Cities Orthopedics in Minnesota.

Inspired by mentors and past AOFAS presidents, Mark S. Myerson, MD, and Jeffrey E. Johnson, MD, Dr. Den Hartog has pursued leadership roles, education, and innovation throughout his career.

Dr. Den Hartog served as president of the Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Foundation from 2015-2018 and treasurer from 2018-2020. He has authored more than 25 peer-reviewed scientific papers and has several patents for design and development of orthopaedic implants that are used around the world.

About Foot and Ankle Orthopaedic Surgeons

Foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeons are medical doctors (MD and DO) who specialize in the diagnosis and treatment of musculoskeletal disorders and injuries of the foot and ankle. Their education and training consist of four years of medical school, five years of postgraduate residency, and a fellowship year of specialized surgical training. These specialists care for patients of all ages, performing reconstructive surgery for deformities and arthritis, treating sports injuries, and managing foot and ankle trauma.

About the AOFAS

The American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society (AOFAS) mobilizes our dynamic community of foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeons to improve patient care through education, research, and advocacy. As the premier global organization for foot and ankle care, AOFAS delivers exceptional events and resources for continuous education, funds and promotes innovative research, and broadens patient understanding of foot and ankle conditions and treatments. By emphasizing collaboration and excellence, AOFAS inspires ever-increasing levels of professional performance leading to improved patient outcomes. For more information visit the American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society online at aofas.org.

