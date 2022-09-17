TGTE Foreign Minister Speech at UN Human Rights Council-Hold Referendum to Stop Recurring Mass Atrocities Against Tamils
"Tamils Have Faced Mass Atrocities Committed Against Them, Because of Their Tamil Ethnic Identity."UN HUMAN RIGHTS COUNCIL, GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, September 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
The Foreign Minister of Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam, Mr. Mahinthan Sivasubramaniam, spoke at the UN Human Rights Council, in response to the report by the UN Special Rapporteur on the promotion of truth, justice, reparation and guarantees of non-recurrence.
Link: https://youtube.com/watch?v=KFMz098ktsc&feature=share
He started in his speech by saying that TGTE considers the Rapporteur’s Mandate is of utmost importance for Tamils in Sri Lanka, who have faced mass atrocities committed against them because of their Tamil ethnic identity.
He further highlighted that "According to UN’s Internal Review Report on Sri Lanka, around 70 thousand Tamils were killed or unaccounted for during the final six months of the war. International Truth and Justice Project in February 2017 handed over details to UN of Sri Lankan Military run "Rape Camps", where Tamil women are being held as “sex slaves”. Also, Thousands of Tamils had disappeared, including babies and children."
"As a result of these atrocities the UN High commissioner for Human Rights called to Refer Sri Lanka to the International Criminal Court (ICC). This recommendation was reinforced by all previous UN High Commissioners for Human Rights, nine former UN Special Rapporteurs all of whom visited Sri Lanka and wrote reports and all three members of UN Panel of Experts on sri Lanka."
He cautioned the Council that "If Sri Lanka is not Referred to ICC, it will embolden extremely large number of troops stationed in Tamil areas to commit mass atrocities against Tamils without any hesitation, knowing well that they will not be held accountable.
As for the non-recurrence mandate he said: "Since several attempts, including International mediation for a political solution failed, Tamils have been calling for an internationally conducted and monitored Referendum to bring about a permanent political solution to the protracted Tamil conflict thereby preventing further atrocity crimes against the Tamil people, which they repeatedly faced inter alia in 1958, 1977, 1983 and 2009."
*ABOUT THE TRANSNATIONAL GOVERNMENT OF TAMIL EELAM (TGTE):
The Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) is a democratically elected Government of over a million strong Tamils (from the island of Sri Lanka) living in several countries around the world.
TGTE was formed after the mass killing of Tamils by the Sri Lankan Government in 2009.
TGTE thrice held internationally supervised elections among Tamils around the world to elect 135 Members of Parliament. It has two chambers of Parliament: The House of Representatives and the Senate and also a Cabinet.
TGTE is leading a campaign to realize the political aspirations of Tamils through democratic and diplomatic means and its Constitution mandates that it should realize its political objectives only through peaceful means. It’s based on the principles of nationhood, homeland and self-determination.
TGTE seeks that the international community hold the perpetrators of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide against the Tamil people to account by Referring Sri Lanka to the International Criminal Court (ICC).
TGTE calls for an internationally conducted and monitored Referendum to bring about a permanent political solution to the protracted Tamil conflict thereby preventing further atrocity crimes against the Tamil people, which they repeatedly faced inter alia in 1958, 1977, 1983 and 2009."
The Prime Minister of TGTE is Mr. Visuvanathan Rudrakumaran, a New York based lawyer.
