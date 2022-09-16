New Mexico unemployment continues to decrease under Gov. Lujan Grisham

State unemployment rate now lowest since August 2008

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and the state Department of Workforce Solutions announced on Friday that New Mexico’s unemployment rate continues to decrease and at 4.4% is now the lowest it has been since August 2008. While the national unemployment rate increased by 0.2%, New Mexico’s rate decreased by 0.1% in the same period.

In addition, New Mexico’s unemployment rate is now a full percentage point lower than it was prior to the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, underscoring the positive results of the economic investments implemented by Governor Lujan Grisham’s administration. Since last month’s jobs report, New Mexico has moved up 6 places in the state rankings of unemployment rates.

The governor issued the following statement:

“New Mexico’s unemployment rate is the lowest it’s been in nearly fifteen years and continues to drop. The numbers show that our work to diversify and expand New Mexico’s economy is yielding real results, creating new jobs in communities small and large across the state. This administration will continue to support a healthy workforce and foster a thriving business environment.”