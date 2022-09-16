Submit Release
News Search

There were 963 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 245,204 in the last 365 days.

New Mexico unemployment continues to decrease under Gov. Lujan Grisham

State unemployment rate now lowest since August 2008

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and the state Department of Workforce Solutions announced on Friday that New Mexico’s unemployment rate continues to decrease and at 4.4% is now the lowest it has been since August 2008. While the national unemployment rate increased by 0.2%, New Mexico’s rate decreased by 0.1% in the same period.

In addition, New Mexico’s unemployment rate is now a full percentage point lower than it was prior to the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, underscoring the positive results of the economic investments implemented by Governor Lujan Grisham’s administration. Since last month’s jobs report, New Mexico has moved up 6 places in the state rankings of unemployment rates.

The governor issued the following statement:

“New Mexico’s unemployment rate is the lowest it’s been in nearly fifteen years and continues to drop. The numbers show that our work to diversify and expand New Mexico’s economy is yielding real results, creating new jobs in communities small and large across the state. This administration will continue to support a healthy workforce and foster a thriving business environment.”

You just read:

New Mexico unemployment continues to decrease under Gov. Lujan Grisham

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.