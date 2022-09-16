Intercure Ltd. Announces Voting Results from its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- HERZLIYA, Israel, Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intercure Ltd. (the “Company”) announces today the results of the Annual and Special General Meeting of shareholders of the Company, held on Thursday, September 15, 2022, in Bnei Brak, Israel (the “Meeting”). At the Meeting, all of the proposals set forth in the Company’s management information circular dated August 10, 2022 (the “Circular”) were approved by the required majority of the shareholders.

Each of the four nominees listed in the management information circular prepared in connection with the Meeting were elected as directors of the Company. The Company received proxies and votes at the Meeting as set out below:

Nominee Votes For % of Votes

For Votes

Withheld % of Votes

Withheld Ehud Barak 17,819,294 99.76% 225 0.001% Alexander Rabinovitch 17,144,620 95.99% 359 0.001% David Salton 17,818,147 99.74% 359 0.001% Alon Granot 17,818,039 99.75% 359 0.001%

Ordinary resolutions approving the Company’s new Israeli Option Plan, the extension of the exercise period of stock options granted to the Chairman of the Board, the grant of 250,170 stock options to certain employees and service providers on August 31, 2021, the grant of 460,000 stock options to the Chief Executive Officer of the Company on June 21, 2022 and the compensation increase for the Chief Executive Officer of the Company were also each passed by a majority of the votes represented at the Meeting, as well as the majority of the disinterested votes represented at the Meeting.

Details of the voting results on all matters considered at the Meeting are available in the Company’s report of voting results, which is available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About InterCure (dba Canndoc)

InterCure (dba Canndoc) (NASDAQ: INCR) (TSX: INCR.U) (TASE: INCR) is the leading, profitable, and fastest growing cannabis company outside of North America. Canndoc, a wholly owned subsidiary of InterCure, is Israel’s largest licensed cannabis producer and one of the first to offer Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certified and pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis products. InterCure leverages its market leading distribution network, best in class international partnerships and a high-margin vertically integrated "seed-to-sale" model to lead the fastest growing cannabis global market outside of North America.

