Kinematics Announces New SmartDrive and ST Series at RE+

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinematics, www.gokinematics.com, a world leader in intelligent motion solutions, is excited to invite attendants of RE+ Sept. 19-22 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California, to booth 760 to learn more about two new product offerings on display: the ST line of solar actuators and the live Kinematics SmartDrive™ demonstration.

"Our team is very excited to announce the ST line of solar actuators at RE+. We firmly believe the ST will be the new standard for best value, robust, and reliable solar actuation," says Chief Technology Officer Adam Plesniak. "We are also excited to further showcase our Kinematics' SmartDrive™ sensing technologies with the RE+ community. SmartDrive™ gives customers access to previously unknowable performance and health data about their actuator and tracker assets, enabling next-level certainty, safety, and O&M. It's like having a tachometer for your solar tracker."

Resulting from years of rigorous development and lessons learned from over 2 million deployed actuators, the ST line is designed for excellence in solar actuation. The ST is a grease-free, minimum maintenance, high-performance solar tracking actuator designed to meet and exceed the environmental stress and lifetime requirements of the market's leading solar tracker providers. "A tracker built with an ST actuator is a tracker you can trust," says Matt Smith, Solar Business Development - North America.

Kinematics SmartDrive™ is an industry first. Typical solar trackers rely on modeling and site-level weather data to estimate when a tracker is under unusual stress or not operating at optimal performance. SmartDrive™ tracker directly measures tracker health and actuator capacity during all stages of operation and life. SmartDrive's real-time direct sensing technology enables benefits such as improved wind protection control, actuator capacity design optimization, data-driven insurability, and asset monitoring not possible with traditional methods.

For more information and to talk with our products team, you can visit booth 760 at the Anaheim Convention Center from Sept. 19-22 at RE+. To attend, register here.

About Kinematics

Kinematics: Intelligent Motion Control for a Sustainable, Connected Future. For nearly three decades, Kinematics has delivered customized, robust solutions to customers with mission-critical applications. With a variety of motion control solutions, there's virtually nothing we can't do to satisfy our customers' needs.

