Application opens for Global Mission Fellows program, US-2 track

The application has launched for the next cohort of young adults who will serve in social justice ministries in the United States in 2023-25.

ATLANTA , Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Become a Global Mission Fellow and join the legacy and movement of young adults in the United States who have crossed boundaries to better understand and respond to various forms of injustice since 1951.

The Global Mission Fellows program of The United Methodist Church places young adults, ages 20–30, in social justice ministries for two years of service. The program offers the opportunity for service in the United States (US-2 track) and around the world (international track) and is excited to announce the launch of the application on Sept. 1 for the 2023-25 cohort on the US-2 track.

Fellows serving on the US-2 track address the deep-rooted systems of injustice in the U.S., working in a variety of areas, including food insecurity, migration/immigration, education and poverty. Fellows leave their home state to serve in a new community, gaining a fresh perspective on systems preventing social change. They form meaningful relationships with their host community as they are mentored by organizations meeting immediate needs and working toward lasting transformation.

The Wesleyan value of personal and social holiness is at the core of the Global Mission Fellows program. The program is open to those from different denominational backgrounds, but participants are expected to represent The United Methodist Church and uphold its social principles during their time of service.

The fall application deadline is Dec. 1, 2022. Placement matches will be assigned throughout the selection process, but early application is encouraged for the strongest match. The final deadline is Spring 2023. The application can be found at umcmission.org/become-a-fellow.

Those selected for the next Global Mission Fellow US-2 cohort will begin onboarding in Spring 2023 and service in August 2023.

For more information regarding the program or application process, email missionaryinfo@umcmission.org.

###

About the General Board of Global Ministries of The United Methodist Church:

Global Ministries is the worldwide mission and development agency of The United Methodist Church. Founded in 1819, Global Ministries today supports more than 250 missionaries in over 70 countries, including the United States. It has personnel, projects and partners in 120 countries. Learn more about Global Ministries by visiting http://www.umcmission.org or by following http://www.facebook.com/GlobalMinistries and http://Twitter.com/UMCmission.

Media Contact

Dan Curran, General Board of Global Ministries of The United Methodist Church, 770-658-9586, media@umcmission.org

SOURCE General Board of Global Ministries of The United Methodist Church