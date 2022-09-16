Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,049 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 245,224 in the last 365 days.

FST Technical Services Announces Jorge Hercules as Chief Operating Officer

FST Technical Services (FST), a professional services firm specializing in commissioning, life sciences and technical services, has announced the hiring of Jorge Hercules as a Chief Operating Officer.

CHANDLER, Ariz., Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FST Technical Services (FST), a professional services firm specializing in commissioning, life sciences and technical services, has announced the hiring of Jorge Hercules as a Chief Operating Officer.

"I am honored to partner with Jorge Hercules as our new COO. His vast experience in the testing, inspection and certification space will be well received by FST and all of its customers. With the current and long-term growth that the company is experiencing, the timing couldn't be more perfect. I am expecting great things." – Troy Hall, CEO

Jorge has over 35 years of experience as a recognized professional with experience in managing P&L from multiple different businesses related to testing, inspection, and certification and supporting teams in operations and sales turn-around, re-organization, M&A, and process optimization.

About FST Technical Services
FST was founded in 1984 and has proven its expertise in developing technical solutions for the complex needs of our clients. Headquartered in Arizona, with additional offices across the world, FST continually invests in the most advanced methods, equipment, and intensive training of our personnel to meet the needs of the rapidly changing industries we serve.

FST provides a broad range of Testing, Inspection, Certification, and Engineering Solutions needed all along the life cycle of mission-critical facilities and their systems and equipment in industries including, but not limited to, Semiconductors, Pharmaceutical, Smart Buildings, R&D, Healthcare, Education, and Infrastructure.

Please visit https://fsttechnical.com for additional resources.

Media Contact

Steve Skipworth, FST Technical Services, 1 480.621.5100, info@fsttechnical.com

SOURCE FST Technical Services

You just read:

FST Technical Services Announces Jorge Hercules as Chief Operating Officer

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.