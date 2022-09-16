FST Technical Services Announces Jorge Hercules as Chief Operating Officer

FST Technical Services (FST), a professional services firm specializing in commissioning, life sciences and technical services, has announced the hiring of Jorge Hercules as a Chief Operating Officer.

CHANDLER, Ariz., Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FST Technical Services (FST), a professional services firm specializing in commissioning, life sciences and technical services, has announced the hiring of Jorge Hercules as a Chief Operating Officer.

"I am honored to partner with Jorge Hercules as our new COO. His vast experience in the testing, inspection and certification space will be well received by FST and all of its customers. With the current and long-term growth that the company is experiencing, the timing couldn't be more perfect. I am expecting great things." – Troy Hall, CEO

Jorge has over 35 years of experience as a recognized professional with experience in managing P&L from multiple different businesses related to testing, inspection, and certification and supporting teams in operations and sales turn-around, re-organization, M&A, and process optimization.

About FST Technical Services

FST was founded in 1984 and has proven its expertise in developing technical solutions for the complex needs of our clients. Headquartered in Arizona, with additional offices across the world, FST continually invests in the most advanced methods, equipment, and intensive training of our personnel to meet the needs of the rapidly changing industries we serve.

FST provides a broad range of Testing, Inspection, Certification, and Engineering Solutions needed all along the life cycle of mission-critical facilities and their systems and equipment in industries including, but not limited to, Semiconductors, Pharmaceutical, Smart Buildings, R&D, Healthcare, Education, and Infrastructure.

Please visit https://fsttechnical.com for additional resources.

