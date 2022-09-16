Submit Release
Everlight Solar Celebrates Their Grand Opening in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn., Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Everlight Solar is thrilled to invite customers and the community to their grand opening and ribbon cutting on Friday, September 23rd at 12pm. As proud members of the MetroNorth Chamber of Commerce, Everlight Solar is excited to help the residents of the north metro and surrounding areas go green!

Join the celebration with games such as cornhole, ping-pong, billiards, and even basketball! Lunch will be provided.

In addition, Everlight Solar will host a food donation drive for the Second Harvest Heartland! Their mission is to end hunger together. In 2020, they provided 105 million meals to more than 1,000 food pantries that serve Minnesota and Wisconsin. They accept all unopened items and are in need of peanut butter, pasta, rice, soups, personal hygiene item, diaper, juice, coffee, and snack foods currently.

Everlight Solar is the fastest-growing solar company in the Midwest, with operations in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Idaho, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Wyoming. To learn more about open jobs or about going solar for your own home, visit www.everlightsolar.com.

Hope to see you there!

Address: Everlight Solar, 10501 Winnetka Ave N Suite 170
Click here for directions to the warehouse

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/everlight-solar-celebrates-their-grand-opening-in-brooklyn-park-minnesota-301626448.html

SOURCE Everlight Solar

