A New Kind of Heat Vision: This Inspection Camera Puts Eyes Inside of High-Temperature Industrial Equipment
Flow-Scope Hi-T Inspection Camera features HD video and uses supplemental cooling air system to allow for video inspections in high-temperature duct systems
Flow scope is a great asset in our testing toolbox, equipping us with valuable information about the online operations of our client's systems.”LIVONIA, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Airflow Sciences Equipment, a flow testing equipment company, has announced the release of a new air-cooled inspection camera that can tolerate high heat environments. The Flow-Scope Hi-T makes it possible to see inside an industrial process without waiting for downtime, and it allows for a broader detection of issues, especially those that are unnoticeable when equipment is offline.
Flow-Scope Hi-T is a robust inspection probe and viewing system that features a high-definition video camera and integrated LED lighting. The supplemental air cooling technology equips the camera for high-temperature inspections, in process gas streams up to 750°F. Clients can customize the length of the probe, from 4 ft up to 20 ft, allowing for visualization of the most remote duct locations. The system conveniently runs with a standard 120VAC power outlet.
Without Flow-Scope, inspection options for today’s industries are quite limited and typically are conducted during downtime. Plant managers tend to schedule downtime as infrequently as possible, since each shutdown day represents missed production and profits. Offline time is convenient for visual inspections or maintenance tasks, but it’s problematic to wait months for an investigation if process issues or failures are happening right now. Since Flow-Scope is an online diagnostic tool, no waiting is necessary. Inspections can happen as frequently as needed, and that means earlier detection of costly equipment degradation such as erosion or structural wear.
Not only does Flow-Scope allow for more frequent inspections, it also provides more reliable information, particularly because the process equipment is engaged and running. Some process issues are impossible to observe when the equipment is down. A downtime probe is extremely limited in scope; air is not passing through ducts, nozzles are not spraying, and fan blades are stationary. Flow-Scope, on the other hand, captures the actual, internal process conditions in both real-time and high-definition. Matt Gentry, Senior Engineer at Airflow Sciences says, “Flow scope is a great asset in our testing toolbox, equipping us with valuable information about the online operations of our client's systems.”
Even though most industrial processes these days are highly monitored, visual inspection still plays a critical role in process health. Many industry sectors will benefit from online video inspection. Airflow Sciences has especially seen its valuable contribution to the power industry for inspecting Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) systems and Electrostatic Precipitators (ESPs). In these processes, the flow scope is able to detect ash buildup, hopper sweepage, and screen pluggage, none of which can be detected by monitoring devices. Online inspection also benefits the food industry, chemical plants and refineries. Flow Scope can be employed in any duct or stack location where there is a 2” port access.
What’s included with the Flow-Scope Hi-T:
- A rugged, weather-resistant case
- Operator panel
- 10” display screen
- 4’-20’ probe with HD camera and 2 adjustable LED lights
- Probe umbilical
- Cooling air blower (access to plant air is not required)
- USB key for video recording
With eyes inside of industrial equipment, today’s process owners can make informed decisions about operating parameters and equipment infrastructure, all while minimizing downtime and maintaining productivity.
To learn more about the Flow-Scope Hi-T visit https://www.airflowsciencesequipment.com/flow-scope-hi-t/
About Airflow Sciences Equipment
Airflow Sciences Equipment develops custom testing systems that are highly accurate yet simple to operate. The company specializes in testing equipment and integration systems for velocity, temperature, pressure, particle sampling, and coal pipe testing, including calibration services performed in an on-site wind tunnel. In addition to the Flow-Scope inspection system, the company also produces the 3DDAS, ACFM and MAP systems, which automate the measurement of flow rates in stacks and ductwork. Applications include HVAC, power, pollution control, food processing, auto, rail, and manufacturing. Rental equipment is also available for short-term needs.
Contact
To learn more about Flow-Scope Hi-T or request an individualized quote, contact Matt Gentry.
Matt Gentry
Airflow Sciences Equipment
+1 734-525-0300
