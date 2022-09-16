When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: September 15, 2022

Family Dollar is initiating a voluntary retail level product recall of certain products regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that were stored and shipped to a limited number of stores in AZ, CA, GA, ID, IN, MT, NM, NV, OR, TX, and UT on or around May 1, 2022 through June 21, 2022 due to product being stored outside of labeled temperature requirements.

To date, Family Dollar is not aware of any consumer complaints or reports of illness related to this recall.

Products covered by this retail level recall include:

998277 COLGATE OPTIC WHITE STAIN PREVENTION TOOTHPASTE 2.1OZ 998909 COLGATE OPTIC WHITE CHARCOAL TOOTHPASTE 4.2OZ 999043 COLGATE OPTIC WHITE MOUTHWASH 16 FL OZ 999088 COLGATE OPTIC WHITE HIGH IMPACT TOOTHPASTE 3OZ 999749 COLGATE OPTIC WHITE TOOTHPASTE ICY FRESH 3.2OZ 999750 COLGATE OPTIC WHITE STAIN FIGHTER TOOTHPASTE CLEAN MNT 4.2OZ

Family Dollar has notified its affected stores asking them to check their stock immediately and to quarantine and discontinue the sale of any affected product. Customers that may have bought affected product may return such product to the Family Dollar store where they were purchased without receipt.

Customers with questions regarding this recall may contact Family Dollar Customer Service at 844-636-7687 between 9am and 5pm EST. Customers should contact their physician or health care provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to using these products.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

