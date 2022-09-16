Food Truck Menu, the premier online menu solution for food truck business owners. Food Truck Menu Launches New Service & Website FoodTruckMenu.net QR Code

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Food Truck Menu, offering an easy-to-use tool to publish and update a food truck company’s food truck online menu, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new service and company website, foodtruckmenu.net. The service gives food truck company owners the ability to change their food/drink menu directly from their smartphone at any time. When a menu item runs out on a busy day, which happens a lot in the food truck business, the owner can take it off the menu in seconds right from their smartphone. The service also includes a custom customer facing QR Code, giving customers immediate access the company’s menu using a smartphone. The QR Code is installed on the company’s food truck by the order window. Customers waiting inline access the menu while waiting to order by scanning the QR Code with their smartphone. When the time comes to order customers know what they want and place their order when it’s their turn. With Food Truck Menu’s online menu service, food truck company’s customer experience is greatly improved.

Food Truck Menu’s online food truck menu features include an easy-to-read online menu that is mobile device/smartphone friendly, the company’s own custom logo & phone number, and the ability to update the food truck food/drink menu through a simple online interface utilizing a yes/no system when items are available, or items are sold out.

States Food Truck Menu’s owner and founder Robert Velarde, “People today have smartphones everywhere they go, and Food Truck Menu’s online food truck menu service delivers a food truck company’s online menu directly to customers phone via a scan of the company's custom QR Code located on the side of the truck."

Food Truck Menu is excited about its future, and it invites everyone to explore the company’s service and website, which includes a blog that focuses on the Food Truck industry covering current topics, exciting developments, and challenges food truck business owners face.

About Food Truck Menu

Food Truck Menu is a food truck business online menu and business marketing solution that combines a mobile friendly online menu that food truck owners can update in real time right from their smartphone combined with a custom QR CODE for customer easy access and for marketing on business cards and marketing flyers. The company’s mission is help food truck companies throughout the United States grow their business to its full potential.

