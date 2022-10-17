Smooth Jazz Saxophonist Johnny James Dr J Bursts Onto American & International Charts with Remix Single “Foolish Heart”

Johnny James “Dr J” is the textbook definition of longevity in the music industry. His latest Smooth Jazz single "Foolish Heart" is skyrocketing up the charts. James has enjoyed a fruitful musical career spanning over forty years of phenomenal music-making. In current Smooth Jazz circles, Dr J is wowing old fans and drawing new fans by the thousands with his intuitive perspective for superlative music.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Johnny James, a.k.a. “Dr J”, is no stranger to the music industry. In fact, Johnny James “Dr J” is the textbook definition of longevity in the music industry. This industry veteran has been making boss moves since the 80’s, and with the release of his latest single, “Foolish Heart Vocal Remix,” there are no signs of him stopping. From his solid beginnings in the Pop-Dance scene, to his prominent impact in today’s Smooth Jazz idiom, Dr J is wowing old fans and drawing new fans by the thousands with his intuitive perspective for superlative music. When he plays a saxophone it ceases to be an instrument; it is immediately transformed into an extension of Dr J’s soul! His single, “Foolish Heart,” is racing up global charts with its polished soulful charm and hypnotic mellow nuances. Recently, Dr J's singles "Foolish Heart" and "Foolish Heart Vocal Mix" have reached over 250,000 streams on Spotify amongst other streaming networks, and the numbers keep increasing. The videos for both tracks are available for viewing on YouTube, and their popularity is gaining momentum exponentially."We've seen tremendous success in England and Canada, particularly London and Montreal, respectively," says James. "In London, the instrumental peaked at No. 8 on the U.K. Soul Charts. In Montreal, it is a Top 25 on Teerex Radio's famed Hump Chart – and still climbing."James adds, "...I've locked my sights on the U.S. with the release of the remix. I'm shooting for a million-plus streams.""Foolish Heart" and the "Vocal Remix" are Dr J's personal jazzy renderings of Steve Perry's 1984 hit single. James brings to these recordings all the things we have learned to expect from this amazing artist. Some of the best musicians in the industry were brought in to make the recordings really shine: Greg Phillinganes, the legendary keyboardist who’s toured and/or recorded with Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, George Benson, and Toto; famed guitarist Norman Brown, who’s collaborated with George Benson, Brian McKnight, Kirk Whalum, Miki Howard, Gerald Albright, Rick Braun, Peabo Bryson, Chanté Moore, and others; Sangindiva Shannon, a vocal music juggernaut in her own right, who over her career has shared the stage with artists such as Natalie Cole, George Duke, Al Jarreau, Patti Labelle, Chaka Khan, Sean “P-diddy” Combs, Kelis, Demi Lovato, Katy Perry, and a long list of other industry giants; and Andre Brissette, the producer of the remix, who has worked with artists such as Eminem, Dr Dre, Macy Gray, Johnny Gill, Alicia Keys, Kendrick Lamar, and others. "Foolish Heart" is part of Dr J's upcoming album, "Breathing," which will be available for purchase early 2023.A graduate from Florida A&M University, and an alumnus of their band, “The ‘Incomparable’ Marching 100,” James has always been a product of multiple musical influences. During his childhood, his family moved from Tallahassee, Florida to Rochester, NY near Eastman School of Music; it was in Rochester where Dr J was introduced to the innovative sound of Jazz by masters of the genre, such as Julian “Cannonball” Adderly, a FAMU alum and an icon in his own right. James also cites musical powerhouses Grover Washington Jr and Maceo Parker (of James Brown’s band) as heavy influences on his playing style. Studying piano and saxophone in his early years, his upbringing set the groundwork for the critically acclaimed musician he was destined to become.In the 80’s, after earning his Bachelor’s, he became a member of Epic Records’ Pop-Dance group Will To Power, achieving international notoriety with their Peter Frampton/Lynyrd Skynyrd medley “Baby I Love Your Way/Freebird Medley.” This song was at the No. 1 spot for a week on the Billboard Hot 100, and reached No. 2 on the Billboard adult contemporary chart. In the UK, the song reached No. 6 on the UK Singles Chart. By the end of 1988, Will To Power’s self-titled album reached No. 68 on the Billboard 100 album chart. Will To Power made their mark, and Dr J continued to exhibit his personal musical aptitude and tenacity beyond the group, as his career as a solo artist gained momentum.James has enjoyed a fruitful musical career spanning over forty years of phenomenal music-making. After leaving Will To Power in 1989, Dr J fronted his own bands and made a noteworthy name for himself in the music industry, particularly in the U.S. Additionally, he has performed all over the planet from the Caribbean to Canada; from South Africa to Singapore; from Miami to Mexico; multiple countries in Europe…and he’s just getting started.Prior to his recent album release, Dr J released other projects, “The Remedy,” followed by “The Cure.” His music has always captured the flavor of R&B with a Smooth Jazz vibe that takes the listener on an audial journey. His singles “Slippin’” and “Your Love” are prime examples of how smooth Jazz should be done. James’ approach to the music sets him far apart from other artists in the genre. “Slippin’” quickly climbed the charts in North America in 2021, and landed the No. 1 spot on Jazz Juice Radio in the UK. Both “Slippin’” and “Your Love” have received much love across the pond, as they are both highly requested songs on ‘London Soul Radio,’ the show “It’s a Soul Thing with Alan Irvine'', and “The Network Soul.” Alan Irvine of “It’s a Soul Thing'' calls these recordings “...truly brilliant pieces of Jazz Fusion beautifully performed by a masterful artist.” And Nigel Waymark, a prominent DJ on ‘London Soul Radio’ can’t stop singing Dr J’s praises: “I bloody love it!!! I play it on my morning daytime show…I am lovin’ this track.”For more information about Johnny James Dr. J or his “Foolish Heart” remix, log on to www.johnnyjamesinc.com or follow him on Facebook and Instagram. For information on services provided by Musgrove Music Distribution, call 954.257.9955, email at Daniel@musgrovemusicdistribution.com, or visit the website at http://www.musgrovemusicdistribution.com/

