The Law Office of Simo Elbaz will open Two new Office's In Aventura, Florida and Los Angeles California

The Biggest Immigration Law Firm in New York, The Law Office of Simo Elbaz to open 2 new Location in Florida and California by the end of the Year

UNITED STATES, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Affordability and strong protection will be key for the new offices says Simo Elbaz the owner and founder of The Law Offices of Simo Elbaz. Mr Elbaz told our news reporter that he Sees Continued Growth in 2023 with the New Offices Across the US with Partner Promotions and New Hires.

We are very excited to Have our new offices in Aventura Florida that were always my Dream says, Simo Elbaz

Recently The law office of Simo Elbaz was Advising a Plaintiff Who Filed for the supreme court for his green card after 12 years outside the USA and WON.

We are proud of being recognized for our thought leadership & outstanding client services. Finding a lawyer familiar with US immigration laws can be challenging. We are here for you. 100+ Entrepreneurs. 500+ Tasks. 300+ Projects. 100+ Companies. and that's why we are expanding to new offices in FL & CA says Simo Elbaz the owner and founder of The Law Firm of Simo Elbaz

Every month the Department of State publishes the Visa Bulletin – a bulletin that explains which types of green card applications can be submitted to USCIS based on when the applicant filed their I-130 petition form. This bulletin is used to determine when green card applicants are able to move forward out of the USCIS backlog based on the availability of green card classes they are applying for, and can be thought of as a queue or line. You wait your turn for your green card application to be current, and when it is, you move forward.

There are a lot of people in the world who need help but don't have anyone to turn to. That's where Simo Elbaz comes in. He does free service to illegal immigrants and helps them get on their feet. He does this because he knows how hard it is to live in a foreign country without any support. He wants to ensure everyone has a fair chance at life, no matter where they come from.

why is it so important to have the right legal advice when it comes to immigration?

A green Card holder (permanent resident) is someone who has been granted authorization to live and work in the United States on a permanent basis. As proof of that status, a person is granted a permanent resident card, commonly called a “Green Card.” You can become a permanent resident in several different ways. Most individuals are sponsored by a family member or employer in the United States.

The steps to becoming a Green Card holder (permanent resident) vary by category and depend on whether you currently live inside or outside the United States. The main categories are:

