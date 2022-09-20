eLearning Industry ranked GyrusAim as # 6 in Top 20 LMS for User Experience

Gyrus User Experience Award

Gyrus a leader in the LMS industry proudly announced today that it has been recognized as part of the Best LMS Based on User Experience by eLearning Industry.

For three years in a row, we have been ranked in the top 6 positions for User Experience (UI/UX) thanks to our employees meeting the needs our customers and partners.” — Viren Kapadia, President and CEO of Gyrus Systems