eLearning Industry ranked GyrusAim as # 6 in Top 20 LMS for User Experience

Gyrus a leader in the LMS industry proudly announced today that it has been recognized as part of the Best LMS Based on User Experience by eLearning Industry.

— Viren Kapadia, President and CEO of Gyrus Systems
HENRICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gyrus Systems, a leader in the Learning Management Systems (LMS) industry, proudly announced today that it has been recognized as part of the Best Learning Management Systems Based on User Experience top 20 LMS for User Experience by eLearning Industry Inc.

This Top 20 LMS list has been planned following a holistic approach based on input from actual users who were willing to share their experience with the LMS. The reviews have been verified one by one by eLearning Industry.

What Is Top 20 LMS for User Experience?
The order of appearance is a function of the following metrics:
System Usability Scale: The most widely used and validated metric for measuring ease of use.
Perceived Usefulness: The degree to which a user considers that the LMS maximizes their work performance.
Net Promoter Score (NPS): The metric that quantifies on a 1-10 scale how much users are likely to recommend the product or not.

All of the above metrics are calculated based on a 5-step Likert scale from Strongly Disagree to Strongly Agree.

Methodology was developed in collaboration with Dr. Panagiotis Zaharias who is a scientific collaborator of eLearning Industry INC and UX expert.

“For three years in a row, we have been ranked in the top 6 positions for User Experience (UI/UX) thanks to our employees meeting the needs our customers and partners. We continue to focus on improving the overall User Experience for current and future needs of our customers.”, said Viren Kapadia, President, and CEO at Gyrus Systems.

About eLearning Industry
eLearning Industry is a leading publishing platform that delivers inspiring, industry-specific content to eLearning professionals. As a top-tier eLearning marketplace, we offer a plethora of sophisticated, online marketing solutions to corporate training companies to empower and help them grow.

About Gyrus
Gyrus Systems is the one-stop solution for the efficient management of any size training program. Since 1987, 575+ companies worldwide have used Gyrus Systems’ products to improve training effectiveness, organization efficiency, and to attain greater success within their respective industries. The company is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. For more information, please visit http://www.gyrus.com/.

