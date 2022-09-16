NAHQ Welcomes New CPHQs

The CPHQ credential demonstrates a commitment to advancing quality, safety and value.

CHICAGO, IL - ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Association for Healthcare Quality® (NAHQ) is proud to announce the most recent recipients of the Certified Professional in Healthcare Quality® (CPHQ) credential.

“Healthcare quality and safety professionals who earn the CPHQ credential have demonstrated knowledge, understanding, and application of the domains of healthcare quality and safety; they are prepared to make healthcare better,” said Jennifer Pitts, NAHQ’s vice president of programs, products, and certification. “We congratulate each of our CPHQ’s for demonstrating an ongoing commitment to excellence and lifelong learning, and a dedication to enhancing quality and patient safety.”

The following individuals join the ranks of nearly 14,000 individuals around the world who have earned the CPHQ:

Alabama

Heather Martinez, Odenville

Alaska

Elizabeth Coler, Nome

Arizona

Tami Cramer, Chandler

John Hughes, Jr., Tucson

Surya Poudel, Gilbert

Nicole Salter, Tucson

Arkansas

Susan Williams, Gillett

California

Joan Baca, Orangevale

Melanie Cariker, Long Beach

Alicia Casapao, Oxnard

Cindy Estrada, Bakersfield

Lisa Hatter, Santa Clarita

Leslie Jones, Bakersfield

Harpreet Kooner, Rocklin

Heatherose Pitman, Berkeley

Cynthia Powers, Irvine

Sarah Sanders, Chowchilla

Bruce Winningham, Long Beach

Colorado

John Lieberman, Colorado Springs

Connecticut

Stephanie DeGaetano, Old Lyme

Brianna Devonshuk, Beacon Falls

Delaware

Lucienne Creque, Wilmington

Florida

Lisa Manis, Tampa

Susan Ono, Orlando

Lacey Rains, Clearwater

Julie Rosentel, Miramar Beach

Roxie Zarate, Tallahassee

Georgia

Trisha Jones, Canon

Susan Reich, Woodstock

Kanmani Saminathan, Sandy Springs

Idaho

Julia Koch, Boise

Illinois

Jennifer Burke, Chatham

Angela Rome, Rossville

Regina Superczynski, Sterling

Charles White, Elmhurst

Indiana

Kathleen Abrahamson, West Lafayette

Kansas

Paula Flattery-Aaron, Prairie Village

Kentucky

Heather Napier, Flat Lick

Nicole Shorr, Lexington

Louisiana

Karen Grevemberg, Lacombe

Maine

Sharon Economides, Sebago

Maryland

Danielle Blair, Silver Spring

Lori Davies, Frederick

Lauren Gelles, Arnold

Rachel Meek, Baltimore

Katherine Piazza, Pasadena

Massachusetts

Kelly Eng, Boston

Michigan

Jayaprakashnarayanan Bhagirathan, Canton

Alexi Callaway, Manistee

Taylor Taylor, Crystal Falls

Lyndsey Winfield, Kalamazoo

Minnesota

Sarah Farnlof, Thief River Falls

Elizabeth Kiserow, Wyoming

Missouri

Heath Velasquez, Plattsburg

Montana

Sarah Furtney Cardy, Missoula

Nebraska

Angella Herbert, Imperial

Bridget Norton, Omaha

Dana Steiner, Elm Creek

New Hampshire

Natasha Bartlett, Laconia

Kerri Federico, Sanbornton

Christina Swanberry, Ossipee

New Jersey

Maureen Bueno, Edison

Monique Caesar, Carteret

Amy McCrae, Sewell

Kellyann Morrison, Collingswood

Michelle Rivkin, Saddle Brook

Sarah Vander Wagen, Hoboken

New Mexico

Susan Taylor, Rio Rancho

New York

Tamar Berger, East Northport

Marissa Broadley, Ballston Lake

Jason Littman, Syosset

Sigrid Stieger-Crandall, Port Chester

Susan Ulmer, Floral Park

North Carolina

Jennifer Trueheart, Oxford

Christopher Wiggs, Durham

Melissa Williams, Durham

Lora Wright, Wake Forest

Ohio

Rebecca Cesa, Cleveland

Kathryn Hiney, Akron

Kristi Phillips-Burkhart, Powell

Kimberly Wooten, Berea

Xhileta Xhaja, Lakewood

Oregon

Tomi Abbott, Portland

Angela Amundson, Oregon City

Stacy Dirks, Sherwood

Pennsylvania

Vinu Abraham, Huntingdon Valley

Cheryl Ambush-Mansfield, East Norriton

Jessica Blair, Pottstown

Adriane Burgess, New Freedom

Yara Nielsenshultz, Dresher

South Dakota

Katie Biggins, Gregory

Candice Crownover, Tyndall

Amanda Karrels, Sturgis

Amber Oines, Madison

Tennessee

Macy Wade, Brighton

Alisha Westmoreland, Kingsport

Texas

Lyndsey Broussard, Fresno

Kristin Cummins, Frisco

Toni Denison, Lubbock

Adam Mitchell, Austin

Shannon Morris, Houston

Lindsey Wilson, Cypress

Utah

Alison Day, West Jordan

Vermont

Joseph Aloi, Burlington

Tara McMahon, Essex Junction

Lynn Pilcher, Cuttingsville

Virginia

Jean Bishop, Arlington

Ralph Johnson, Falls Church

Rachel Redman, Alexandria

Washington

Jill Jones, Issaquah

Jennifer Kurtz, Kirkland

Jill Langle, Mountlake Terrace

Lisa Wolfe, Maple Falls

About NAHQ

The National Association for Healthcare Quality® (NAHQ) is the only organization dedicated to healthcare quality professionals, defining the standard of excellence for the profession, and equipping professionals and organizations across the continuum of healthcare to meet these standards. NAHQ believes that to reduce variability in healthcare delivery, we must first reduce variability in healthcare quality competencies, so we focus our efforts on healthcare quality competencies and workforce development. NAHQ published the first and only Healthcare Quality Competency Framework and validated it twice in the market. We offer the only accredited certification in healthcare quality, the Certified Professional in Healthcare Quality® (CPHQ), extensive educational programming, networking opportunities and career resources to help healthcare quality professionals enhance their competencies and their value. Learn more at NAHQ.org.