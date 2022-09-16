NAHQ Welcomes New CPHQs

Submit Release
The CPHQ credential demonstrates a commitment to advancing quality, safety and value.

CHICAGO, IL - ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Association for Healthcare Quality® (NAHQ) is proud to announce the most recent recipients of the Certified Professional in Healthcare Quality® (CPHQ) credential.

“Healthcare quality and safety professionals who earn the CPHQ credential have demonstrated knowledge, understanding, and application of the domains of healthcare quality and safety; they are prepared to make healthcare better,” said Jennifer Pitts, NAHQ’s vice president of programs, products, and certification. “We congratulate each of our CPHQ’s for demonstrating an ongoing commitment to excellence and lifelong learning, and a dedication to enhancing quality and patient safety.”

The following individuals join the ranks of nearly 14,000 individuals around the world who have earned the CPHQ:

Alabama
Heather Martinez, Odenville

Alaska
Elizabeth Coler, Nome

Arizona
Tami Cramer, Chandler
John Hughes, Jr., Tucson
Surya Poudel, Gilbert
Nicole Salter, Tucson

Arkansas
Susan Williams, Gillett

California
Joan Baca, Orangevale
Melanie Cariker, Long Beach
Alicia Casapao, Oxnard
Cindy Estrada, Bakersfield
Lisa Hatter, Santa Clarita
Leslie Jones, Bakersfield
Harpreet Kooner, Rocklin
Heatherose Pitman, Berkeley
Cynthia Powers, Irvine
Sarah Sanders, Chowchilla
Bruce Winningham, Long Beach

Colorado
John Lieberman, Colorado Springs

Connecticut
Stephanie DeGaetano, Old Lyme
Brianna Devonshuk, Beacon Falls

Delaware
Lucienne Creque, Wilmington

Florida
Lisa Manis, Tampa
Susan Ono, Orlando
Lacey Rains, Clearwater
Julie Rosentel, Miramar Beach
Roxie Zarate, Tallahassee

Georgia
Trisha Jones, Canon
Susan Reich, Woodstock
Kanmani Saminathan, Sandy Springs

Idaho
Julia Koch, Boise

Illinois
Jennifer Burke, Chatham
Angela Rome, Rossville
Regina Superczynski, Sterling
Charles White, Elmhurst

Indiana
Kathleen Abrahamson, West Lafayette

Kansas
Paula Flattery-Aaron, Prairie Village

Kentucky
Heather Napier, Flat Lick
Nicole Shorr, Lexington

Louisiana
Karen Grevemberg, Lacombe

Maine
Sharon Economides, Sebago

Maryland
Danielle Blair, Silver Spring
Lori Davies, Frederick
Lauren Gelles, Arnold
Rachel Meek, Baltimore
Katherine Piazza, Pasadena

Massachusetts
Kelly Eng, Boston

Michigan
Jayaprakashnarayanan Bhagirathan, Canton
Alexi Callaway, Manistee
Taylor Taylor, Crystal Falls
Lyndsey Winfield, Kalamazoo

Minnesota
Sarah Farnlof, Thief River Falls
Elizabeth Kiserow, Wyoming

Missouri
Heath Velasquez, Plattsburg

Montana
Sarah Furtney Cardy, Missoula

Nebraska
Angella Herbert, Imperial
Bridget Norton, Omaha
Dana Steiner, Elm Creek

New Hampshire
Natasha Bartlett, Laconia
Kerri Federico, Sanbornton
Christina Swanberry, Ossipee

New Jersey
Maureen Bueno, Edison
Monique Caesar, Carteret
Amy McCrae, Sewell
Kellyann Morrison, Collingswood
Michelle Rivkin, Saddle Brook
Sarah Vander Wagen, Hoboken

New Mexico
Susan Taylor, Rio Rancho

New York
Tamar Berger, East Northport
Marissa Broadley, Ballston Lake
Jason Littman, Syosset
Sigrid Stieger-Crandall, Port Chester
Susan Ulmer, Floral Park

North Carolina
Jennifer Trueheart, Oxford
Christopher Wiggs, Durham
Melissa Williams, Durham
Lora Wright, Wake Forest

Ohio
Rebecca Cesa, Cleveland
Kathryn Hiney, Akron
Kristi Phillips-Burkhart, Powell
Kimberly Wooten, Berea
Xhileta Xhaja, Lakewood

Oregon
Tomi Abbott, Portland
Angela Amundson, Oregon City
Stacy Dirks, Sherwood

Pennsylvania
Vinu Abraham, Huntingdon Valley
Cheryl Ambush-Mansfield, East Norriton
Jessica Blair, Pottstown
Adriane Burgess, New Freedom
Yara Nielsenshultz, Dresher

South Dakota
Katie Biggins, Gregory
Candice Crownover, Tyndall
Amanda Karrels, Sturgis
Amber Oines, Madison

Tennessee
Macy Wade, Brighton
Alisha Westmoreland, Kingsport

Texas
Lyndsey Broussard, Fresno
Kristin Cummins, Frisco
Toni Denison, Lubbock
Adam Mitchell, Austin
Shannon Morris, Houston
Lindsey Wilson, Cypress

Utah
Alison Day, West Jordan

Vermont
Joseph Aloi, Burlington
Tara McMahon, Essex Junction
Lynn Pilcher, Cuttingsville

Virginia
Jean Bishop, Arlington
Ralph Johnson, Falls Church
Rachel Redman, Alexandria

Washington
Jill Jones, Issaquah
Jennifer Kurtz, Kirkland
Jill Langle, Mountlake Terrace
Lisa Wolfe, Maple Falls

About NAHQ
The National Association for Healthcare Quality® (NAHQ) is the only organization dedicated to healthcare quality professionals, defining the standard of excellence for the profession, and equipping professionals and organizations across the continuum of healthcare to meet these standards. NAHQ believes that to reduce variability in healthcare delivery, we must first reduce variability in healthcare quality competencies, so we focus our efforts on healthcare quality competencies and workforce development. NAHQ published the first and only Healthcare Quality Competency Framework and validated it twice in the market. We offer the only accredited certification in healthcare quality, the Certified Professional in Healthcare Quality® (CPHQ), extensive educational programming, networking opportunities and career resources to help healthcare quality professionals enhance their competencies and their value. Learn more at NAHQ.org.

