Island resident’s feedback requested for regulation changes to the Municipal Government Act

CANADA, September 16 - Residents of Prince Edward Island are invited to submit their perspectives on proposed changes to the Municipal Government Act (MGA) regulations. 

In preparation for the upcoming municipal elections, Municipal Affairs has drafted updates to the code of conduct bylaws regulations. The changes include: 

  • code of conduct training requirements for councillors;
  • a complaint process;
  • an investigation process;
  • a framework for sanctions; and,
  • a bylaw review period.

“Our goal with the MGA is to ensure we have strong local governments that will serve the needs of their residents. The new regulations will make clearer for current and future councillors, as well as Island residents, what they can and should expect from local representatives.”

- Fisheries and Communities Minister Jamie Fox

Media contact:
Vicki Tse
Department of Fisheries and Communities
vickitse@gov.pe.ca

