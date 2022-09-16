Texas Leads Nation In Jobs Growth, Again Smashing Records
September 16, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release
Governor Greg Abbott today celebrated three major employment milestones following the August jobs release from the Texas Workforce Commission.
"Thanks to the strength of the Texas economy and the best workforce in America, Texas has surpassed three major employment milestones, smashing all previous records with more jobs than ever, more Texans working than ever, and the largest labor force ever in the state’s history,” said Governor Abbott. “While the nation faces economic headwinds, Texas leads all states for nonfarm jobs added over the last 12 months―a testament to continuing business confidence in the Lone Star State’s pro-growth economic policies and the unrivaled quality of our young, skilled, diverse, and growing workforce. Working together, we will keep Texas the best place to live, work, start a business, and raise a family.”
August jobs data shows Texas again set new employment records:
- New record for total nonfarm jobs at 13,530,100 as employers added 16,400 nonfarm jobs over the month;
- New record for total employed at more than 14 million, including nonfarm, self-employed, and other job categories; and
- New record for total labor force at nearly 14.6 million, with the Texas labor force participation rate above the national average at 63.8%.