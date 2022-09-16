Texas Leads Nation In Jobs Growth, Again Smashing Records

September 16, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today celebrated three major employment milestones following the August jobs release from the Texas Workforce Commission.

"Thanks to the strength of the Texas economy and the best workforce in America, Texas has surpassed three major employment milestones, smashing all previous records with more jobs than ever, more Texans working than ever, and the largest labor force ever in the state’s history,” said Governor Abbott. “While the nation faces economic headwinds, Texas leads all states for nonfarm jobs added over the last 12 months―a testament to continuing business confidence in the Lone Star State’s pro-growth economic policies and the unrivaled quality of our young, skilled, diverse, and growing workforce. Working together, we will keep Texas the best place to live, work, start a business, and raise a family.”

August jobs data shows Texas again set new employment records: