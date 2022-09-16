Medical Aesthetics Market - Worth $$38.9 Billion by 2030

Medical Aesthetic Devices Market by Y

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in demand for minimally invasive & noninvasive reconstruction surgeries drives the growth of the global medical aesthetic devices market. On the other hand, high costs of treatment, low reimbursements, and risk of malfunctions associated with implants impede the growth to some extent. However, development of the medical tourism industry, emergence of tourism medical spas, and adoption of aesthetic procedures to enhance physical appearance are anticipated to pave the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Medical aesthetics are used to treat and improve a person's aesthetic look by addressing issues such skin laxity, excess fat, cellulite, scars, moles, wrinkles, undesired hair, liver spots, spider veins, and skin discoloration, among others. Dermatology, dental & maxillofacial surgery, reconstructive surgery, and plastic surgery are all traditionally included. Aesthetic medicine includes both surgical and non-surgical techniques, and a combination of both can be utilized to improve a person's physical appearance. Aesthetic devices are utilized to correct deformities caused by accidents, trauma, and other congenital illnesses (particularly implants).

Covid-19 Scenario-

The global economic recession, decline in product demand, and temporary closure of most of the beauty centers affected the medical aesthetic devices market, especially during the initial phase of the pandemic.

However, the market is anticipated to recoup really soon.

The aesthetic implants segment to retain the lion's share-

By product type, the aesthetic implants segment held the major share in 2020, garnering more than two-thirds of the global medical aesthetic devices market. The devices segment, on the other hand, is projected to cite the fastest CAGR of 11.1% throughout the forecast period, due to rise in aging population, availability of consumer-friendly devices, and increase in the trend to look aesthetically appealing.

The surgical segment to dominate by 2030-

By application, the surgical segment contributed to the lion's share in 2020, holding more than two-thirds of the global medical aesthetic devices market. This is attributed to the fact that surgical medical aesthetic procedures are more accessible and affordable when compared with the non-surgical measures. However, the non-surgical segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 11.1% from 2021 to 2030.

North America held the major share in 2020-

By region, North America dominated in 2020, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global medical aesthetic devices market, owing to increased adoption of medial aesthetics, enhanced technological advancements, and development of novel products by the key players in the province. The market across Asia-Pacific, simultaneously, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 11.7% throughout the forecast period. Improvement in R&D facilities, increase in medical tourism, and rise in awareness about medical aesthetics drive the market growth in the region.

KEY FINDINGS OF STUDY

The aesthetic implants segment accounted for a share of three-fourths of the total market in 2020.

The non-surgical segment is estimated to register CAGR of 11.1% from 2020 to 2030.

The hospitals & clinics accounted for more than three-fifths of the total market in 2020.

Key players in the industry-

Johnson & Johnson

LUMENIS LTD

MERZ PHARMA GMBH & CO. KGAA

Hologic, Inc.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Allergan plc

Sientra Inc

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

SYNERON MEDICAL LTD

VALEANT PHARMACEUTICAL INTERNATIONAL

