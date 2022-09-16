Maine DOE Update – September 16, 2022

From the Maine Department of Education

Reporting Items

To assist those who are responsible for the important task of reporting October student data to the Department of Education, the DOE Data Team will be holding a webinar on Tuesday, September 27th from 10 am to 11:30 am. | More

The recovery of Q4’22 MaineCare Seed will occur in the October 2022 subsidy payment. The Maine DOE is asking Districts to review their reports by October 15, 2022 to ensure accurate adjustments to subsidy. SAU staff must review, and submit disputes, student by student claims on both the public and private MaineCare reports for Q4’22 by October 15, 2022. | More

News & Updates

The Maine Department of Education announced a new partnership with Live + Work in Maine to bolster efforts to recruit and sustain a vibrant educator workforce and to promote the work of Maine schools to support, engage, and prepare all students to thrive. Through this new partnership, all school administrative units (SAUs) now have free access to Live + Work’s online job board, and will benefit from the extensive marketing activities Live + Work facilitates in order to attract educators and school staff to join Maine’s education workforce. | More

Recognizing the importance of, and need for, computer science education as a critical part of every student’s educational experience to prepare them for post-secondary education and high demand jobs, the Maine Department of Education is continuing its efforts to expand access to, and participation in, computer science education. The DOE is providing every public school in Maine with a FREE mobile computer science lab! Each mobile lab will have equipment and supplies that educators can use to integrate the topic area into their classrooms. | More

The Maine Department of Education (DOE), through COVID-19 federal emergency relief funds, is providing the opportunity for eligible school administrative units (SAUs) to apply for additional funding to support the needs of students actively experiencing homelessness and/or multilingual learners who have been impacted by the pandemic as of June 1, 2022. | More

Although it’s only September, the Department of Education’s Child Nutrition team is already planning to support school administrative units (SAUs) and providers in advance of winter weather and its possible impact on school nutrition programs. As of June 30, 2022, many of the federal waivers that were in effect due to the global COVID-19 pandemic have expired. Therefore, for the 2022-2023 school year, child nutrition programs are required to operate in their traditional form. | More

National Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated each year from September 15 to October 15 across the nation. The month is a time to honor Hispanic heritage by celebrating the histories, cultures, languages, and the remarkable contributions of Hispanic people to the fabric of the United States, whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. It is also a time to revisit ways to integrate diverse cultural material into education lessons all year long. | More

Is your school administrative unit (SAU) looking for cost saving measures? Did you know that schools can use the State’s Master Agreements (MA) to benefit from State pricing on goods and services from a large number of vendors? | More

While adult education provides so much more than just the high school equivalency, it is certainly a milestone for adult learners who have have grit and determination. They are fighting for a better future for themselves and their families! The Maine Department of Education joins Governor Mills to celebrate their hard work as well as the work of adult education professionals who show up everyday to empower their learners. | More

Interested in starting or expanding Public Pre-K in your school administrative unit during the 2023-24 school year? This is a reminder that applications are open for RFA #202207106 Pre- K Expansion Grant. The application along with directions can be found on this webpage. To learn more about this opportunity please refer to the recorded Informational Session. | More

Maine’s chapter of the National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC Maine) and the Maine Associated General Contractors (AGC Maine) are hosting a Maine Construction Career Days event on October 6th from 7:30am – 2:00pm at Midcoast Excavation in West Bath. The event will be open to all high school students. | More

Maine DOE Team member Alexandra (Allee) Cookson is being highlighted this week as part of the Get to Know the Maine DOE Team Campaign. Learn a little more about Alexandra in the question and answer below. | More

Professional Development & Training Opportunities

Join specialists from the Maine Department of Education’s Early Learning Team for a web-based professional development opportunity. Early childhood educators in the Pre-K through Grade 2 span will utilize a virtual text study format each month for 60 minutes. The sessions will be held on Thursdays. The series will utilize the text, A Moving Child is a Learning Child by Gill Connell and Cheryl McCarthy, 2014. Reading will be completed independently between sessions. | More

Retired Principal of Columbine High School Frank DeAngelis will provide a training designed and intended for school administration, educators, law enforcement and public safety personnel who have the responsibility for building and executing safety plans for school related events. | More

Join us for In-Person Fall Regional Meetings. Hear updates on federal, state, and local policies and resources for students and families who are homeless or have unstable housing, Learn how to increase your school and district’s capacity to support students, Hear youth perspective and strategies to improve student engagement for students with housing instability from the New Beginnings Youth Action Board members… | More

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) invites school principals to register for a year-long professional learning experience. The Transformational Leaders’ Network (TLN) offers Maine principals an opportunity to deepen their leadership skills and network with colleagues across Maine, while they are leading transformational efforts in their schools. This “learner-centered” program has a rich history of success and is open to ALL Maine principals. The primary requirement for joining the TLN is the ambition to improve your leadership and your school! | More

The Maine Department of Education and SupportEd are partnering up to provide K-12 Maine educators with four free virtual professional development sessions focusing on Students with Limited or Interrupted Formal Education (SLIFE). | More

