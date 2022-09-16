Hiker Carried off Mount Sunapee

CONTACT:

September 16, 2022

Newbury, NH – At approximately 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, September 15, the NH Fish and Game Department was notified of a hiker that had suffered a lower leg injury while descending Mt. Sunapee. Alana Harris, 20, of Revere, MA, had prepared to go on a solo hike starting from Mountain Road in Newbury and ascending the Andrew Brook Trail to Lake Solitude. Harris had made it to the lake and taken a rest before returning down the same trail. While descending, Harris slipped and fell, injuring her leg. Harris was able to call to 911 with her cell phone after the fall.

Members of the Newbury Fire Department, Newbury Police Department, the Upper Valley Wilderness Response Team, and Conservation Officers responded to assist with carrying Harris to safety. Harris was approximately 1.2 miles from the Andrew Brook trailhead. They arrived at the trailhead parking lot at approximately 7:10 p.m. New London Ambulance Service brought Harris to New London Hospital for further evaluation and treatment.

Now that the seasons are changing, it is imperative that you prepare yourself for the outdoors by having proper footwear for the activity you are engaged in, a headlamp for the change in daylight hours, and proper layers for fluctuations in temperature and weather. For more information about preparing for your hike, visit www.hikeSafe.com.