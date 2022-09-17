MNS Talent and Consulting LLC Delivers Diversity Focused, Strategic Approach for Building Teams

The company’s services are designed to increase employee performance and job satisfaction, while increasing profits.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- MNS Talent and Consulting LLC is pleased to announce it is supporting businesses in building modern teams through a delivery focused and strategic approach.MNS Talent and Consulting LLC is a popular talent consulting firm that not only provides businesses with consulting services, but also opportunities for training and development for both leadership, and their teams – services that are accessible for even the smallest businesses. The company’s team boasts over 15 years of experience in recruiting, staffing, HR, and career development and is one of the top talent acquisition and management experts in the industry.“We are dedicated to helping small businesses build and maintain highly effective and diverse teams for their organization,” says CEO Mia Still Osorno. “Did you know that the number one most valued asset in any business is your employees? In fact, satisfied employees reach performance goals faster, increase profits, and enhance the customer experience 3x more than dissatisfied employees. With U.S. employers spending upwards of $1 trillion on finding and recruiting replacement workers annually, it’s critical that businesses attract and maintain divers, productive, and happy employees.”To meet the needs of all businesses, MNS Talent and Consulting LLC offers an introductory talent consulting package, two talent workshops , and even a free 30-minute consultation.“Our motto is to provide everything talent in one place,” Still Osorno concludes. “If you’re ready to take your team to the next level through increasing morale and performance, we provide a host of critical consulting topics that address initiatives such as diversity hiring, talent attraction, building highly effective teams, preparing hiring managers for unbiased interviews, employee retention, motivation, performance, and burnout, and more. We invite you to contact us today to discuss your needs.”For more information about MNS Talent and Consulting LLC, please visit https://www.mnstalentandconsulting.com/ About MNS Talent and Consulting LLCMNS Talent and Consulting is managed by CEO, Mia Still Osorno, who has worked in the recruiting and talent acquisition space for over a decade. Her curriculum vitae includes experience working with agencies, corporate Human Resources, and small start-up companies that have 10 employees and companies with over 10,000 employees. In these roles, she identified similarities that cost organizations an exuberant amount of time and money - the issue wasn't because of lack of money or time, but mostly because there were not resources or systems developed to focus on employee attraction and retention.To address this issue, in early 2021, Mia decided to build a company that focused on the most important part of any organization no matter what the size, employees.