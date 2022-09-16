Cancer Pain Market Worth $10,329.4 Mn by 2030 with Business Boosting Strategies, Growth Opportunities, Forecast 2030

Cancer Pain Market Worth

Cancer pain market was valued at $6,197.8 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $10,329.4 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2030.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in the demand for the drugs, surge in prevalence of cancer across the globe, increase in number of R&D activities to develop ideal cancer pain medications fuels growth of the cancer pain market.

Download Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5123

Cancer pain can be due to the disease condition itself or may be due to the associated treatments such as surgeries, chemotherapy, and other therapies or when A tumor that presses on bones, nerves, or organs can cause pain. It can be acute or chronic. Acute pain is owing to damage caused by a physical injury and tends to last a short time. The chronic pain can be owing to changes to the nerves. This pain is also known as persistent pain. Most chronic pain is caused by the illness and most acute pain is caused by the treatment or diagnostic procedures. The radiotherapy and chemotherapy may produce painful conditions that persist long after treatment has ended. The presence of pain depends mainly on the location of cancer and the stage of the disease. At any given time with malignant cancer smacks pain A lot of treatments are available for cancer pain. These include opioids, non-opioids, and nerve blockers.

The global cancer pain market was valued at $6,197.8 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $10,329.4 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2030. Increase in incidence of cancer worldwide, surge in healthcare expenditure, and advancements in technology drive the growth of the global cancer pain market

Increase in incidence of cancer across the globe and surge in healthcare expenditure drive the growth of the global cancer pain market. However, fatal effects associated with the use of drugs employed in cancer pain management hinder the market growth. On the other hand, surge in number of pipeline drugs and untapped potential in emerging economies present new opportunities in the coming years.

Based on drug type, the opioids segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the total share, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2030. The research also analyzes the segments including non-opioids and nerve blockers.

Enquiry for Short-term and Long-term Impacts of COVID-19 at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5123

Based on disease indication, the lung cancer segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-fifth of the global cancer pain market, and is estimated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, the breast cancer segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to continue its leadership status in terms of revenue by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global cancer pain market analyzed in the research include Aoxing Pharmaceutical Company, Inc., CK Life Sciences (WEX Pharmaceuticals), BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., Grünenthal Pharma GmbH & Co. KCG, Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd., Mundipharma International Limited, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc., Pfizer Inc., Orexo AB, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited.

LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report :- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/e81a67e13e2a1748a3a0be1885af85c1

We also Offers Regional and Country Reports-

Japan Cancer Pain Market

South Korea Cancer Pain Market

Singapore Cancer Pain Market

China Cancer Pain Market

Indonesia Cancer Pain Market

Australia Cancer Pain Market

Taiwan Cancer Pain Market

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of 'Market Research Reports' and 'Business Intelligence Solutions.' AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

