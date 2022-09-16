Daytime closures resume at Kennedy Hill

CANADA, September 16 - Drivers travelling on Highway 4 should expect delays as the Kennedy Hill Improvement Project enters the final stages of construction.

From Tuesday, Sept. 20 through the fall:

Hourly closures, with top-of-the-hour releases, will take place daily from 5 a.m. until 3 p.m. and from 7-11 p.m.

Single-lane alternating traffic will be implemented seven days a week from 3-7 p.m.

Nightly closures will continue to take place from 11 p.m. until 5 a.m., with a release to clear queued traffic at 2 a.m.

Hourly closures will provide crews with up to 45-minute work windows throughout the day, speeding up work on road profile blasting, rock and slope stabilization, foundation building for cantilever structures and other work.

Drivers are also advised that the Kennedy Hill section of Highway 4 will be closed to traffic in both directions on three consecutive nights beginning Wednesday, Sept. 21. This will allow crews to place cantilever girders and to complete deck-panel placement.

Dates and times for overnight closures of Kennedy Hill are:

Wednesday, Sept. 21 from 11 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Thursday, Sept. 22 from 11 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Friday, Sept. 23 from 11 p.m. until 5 a.m.

There will be no release of queued traffic during these overnight closures, however, emergency vehicles will be allowed to pass.

Travellers are asked to plan ahead and to follow construction signs and directions from traffic-control personnel.

The Highway 4 – Kennedy Hill Improvement Project will be substantially complete this fall, with finishing touches outside of the roadway continuing throughout the winter. Once complete, the project will create a safer, more reliable connection between Port Alberni and the west coast of Vancouver Island.

